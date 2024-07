FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Watch Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds on July 13 at 7:56 p.m. PDT / 10:56 p.m. EDT to assist the state of Arizona to combat the Watch Fire burning on the San Carlos Indian Reservation in Gila and Graham Counties.

On July 13, the state of Arizona submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG). At the time of the request, the fire threatened approximately 300 homes in and around San Carlos, AZ, population 4,038 and Peridot, AZ, population 1,350. 100% of the threatened homes are primary residences and 0% are secondary residences.

The fire started on July 10, 2024, and had burned more than 2,167 acres of Tribal land. The fire was 0% contained. There are four large fires burning uncontrolled within the State.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become a greater incident.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.

For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.

