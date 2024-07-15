BGBB Kid's Red Carpet Book Tour & Literacy Festival Arrives in Fayetteville, NC on August 3

Fayetteville, NC

Literacy is one flagship of our company. We are not only purposeful in publishing children's books but intentional about authors receiving exposure. Through collaboration, we make a bigger impact!!” — Chosen Pen Publishing

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation is thrilled to announce the arrival of the BGBB Kid's Red Carpet Book Tour and Literacy Festival in Fayetteville, NC on August 3, 2024, at the Mclauchlin Family Life Center, located at 1420 Hoke Loop Road from noon to 4 pm.

Powered by Chosen Pen Publishing, the festival promises a day full of engaging and interactive activities designed to ignite a passion for reading among children and their families. First hosted in 2021, these annual multicity literacy tours are a unique opportunity for children to celebrate literacy and discover new books.

Through kid-friendly red-carpet interviews, face painting, virtual reality, STEM activities, readings of books by authors, and more, the event is designed to be all about children.

It's also an excellent opportunity for parents to support Black and Brown authors and fill their children's bookshelves with books to instill a love of reading from an early age providing them with the foundation they need to succeed in school and life.

But that is not it! In its fourth year, the tour has expanded events to include more kid-friendly activities and even a few fun demonstrations. Dr. Pamela Gurley, Founder and President of the Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation and event curator, shared her enthusiasm for the event, stating: “We are excited to partner with Chosen Pen Publishing to bring this event to Fayetteville just as the school year kicks off.

It’s so important for us to create events that allow kids to engage with literacy in new ways that will prepare them for the school year ahead. ”Dr. Gurley also further emphasized: “I also think this event is important because it allows families to celebrate diversity in books and support Black and Brown authors who are often overlooked in mainstream publishing. We must continue pushing boundaries in literature so that all voices are heard.”

Some of the authors on the tour include Dr. Norma McClauchlin, TeKenya Johnson, Jasmine Smith, Ra Harmon, Tomeka Purcell, Dawn Charleston-Green, Elizabeth Alexander, Takhia Gaither, and more. Vendors and exhibitors include Trazzia Wallace, Terrance Phillips, Tracy Huff, Jennifer Baker, Alphonso Short, and Chosen Pen Publishing. Join us for a day of fun, learning, and celebrating the joy of literacy!

For those interested in participating as an author, sponsor, or vendor, or for more information, please visit BGBB Kid's Red Carpet Book Tour or send an email to litforreading@bgbblit.org.

Tickets are FREE. Visit www.bgbblit.org for tickets and information.

ABOUT THE BROWN GIRL AND BROWN BOY LITERACY FOUNDATION

The Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation, Founded by Dr. Pamela Gurley, is dedicated to reducing childhood illiteracy rates (especially in marginalized communities). Our events and programs are designed to promote early reading and writing skills to children and encourage a love of learning that will last a lifetime. Children become confident readers and writers when given the opportunity to succeed in school and life during the impressionable years of development.

ABOUT DR. PAMELA GURLEY

Dr. Pamela Gurley is a content strategy expert, global speaker, and world-renowned children’s book author. The CEO of Clark and Hill Enterprise and Founder of the Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation, she is on a mission to empower, grow, transform, and motivate others and lead and challenge social norms and false narratives.

Dr. Gurley’s 27-year career includes working as a United States Federal Government civil servant for 14 years across the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Department of the Army, Department of Defense, Department of State, and the Merit Systems Protection Board. Dr. Gurley’s budget, management, and leadership experience extend domestically and internationally across several continents and countries. Her accomplishments and work have made an impact in several communities, and her knowledge and skills stretch far beyond one professional specialty.

She is a retired Army Veteran with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, a Master’s in Health Service Administration,

ABOUT CHOSEN PEN PUBLISHING

Chosen Pen Publishing prides itself on publishing excellence. Every one of their authors receives the attention they deserve to make sure their work turns out polished and perfect. They guide their authors through the entire publishing process, motivating them and ensuring they meet their deadlines.