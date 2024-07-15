Submit Release
Post-authorisation measures (recommendations, conditions and specific obligations): veterinary medicines

The Q&As provide an overview of the EMA's position on issues that are typically addressed in discussions or meetings with marketing authorisation holders in the post-authorisation phase. Revised topics are marked 'New' or 'Rev.' upon publication.

Applicants should use the eSubmission Gateway / Web Client for all veterinary post-authorisation procedural submissions submitted to EMA. 

For more information, including links to guidance on registration with the system, see:

