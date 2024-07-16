Submit Release
Q&A clinic on Product Management Service (PMS) Product User Interface - 23 July 2024, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 23 July 2024, 10:00 (CEST) to 23 July 2024, 10:30 (CEST)

Following the read-only go-live of Product Management Service (PMS) Product User Interface and Application Programming Interface (respectively on 31 May 2024 and 3 July 2024), the PMS team is available to answer your questions.

