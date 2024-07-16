HMA/EMA multi-stakeholder workshop on Artificial Intelligence, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, 5 November 2024

This is a one-day hybrid joint HMA/EMA multi-stakeholder workshop on Artificial Intelligence.

The objectives of the workshop are:

To provide an update on the state-of-the-art of AI developments with keynote speakers.

Update stakeholders on: policy and legislative environment; HMA/EMA activities on AI.

Discuss with stakeholders and experts: progress of the multi-annual AI workplan and possible updates; AI use cases in the medicine lifecycle.



The event will be broadcast live. A video recording will be available after the event.