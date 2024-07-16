Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,396 in the last 365 days.

HMA/EMA multi-stakeholder workshop on Artificial Intelligence, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, 5 November 2024

This is a one-day hybrid joint HMA/EMA multi-stakeholder workshop on Artificial Intelligence. 

The objectives of the workshop are:

To provide an update on the state-of-the-art of AI developments with keynote speakers.

  • Update stakeholders on:
    • policy and legislative environment;
    • HMA/EMA activities on AI.
  • Discuss with stakeholders and experts:
    • progress of the multi-annual AI workplan and possible updates;
    • AI use cases in the medicine lifecycle.

The event will be broadcast live. A video recording will be available after the event.

You just read:

HMA/EMA multi-stakeholder workshop on Artificial Intelligence, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, 5 November 2024

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more