HMA/EMA multi-stakeholder workshop on Artificial Intelligence, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, 5 November 2024
This is a one-day hybrid joint HMA/EMA multi-stakeholder workshop on Artificial Intelligence.
The objectives of the workshop are:
To provide an update on the state-of-the-art of AI developments with keynote speakers.
- Update stakeholders on:
- policy and legislative environment;
- HMA/EMA activities on AI.
- Discuss with stakeholders and experts:
- progress of the multi-annual AI workplan and possible updates;
- AI use cases in the medicine lifecycle.
The event will be broadcast live. A video recording will be available after the event.