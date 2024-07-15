P/0270/2023 : EMA decision of 14 July 2023 on agreement of PIP and on granting of a deferral and a waiver for 1-(4-(6-chloropyridazin-3-yl)piperazin-1-yl)-2-(4-cyclopropyl-3- fluorophenyl)ethan-1-one (BBP-671), (EMEA-003268-PIP01-22)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.