Aethir and Beamable Announce Alliance to Transform Game Development and Distribution
Aethir and Beamable are announcing a solution that will empower game studios to develop, build, scale, and distribute live games entirely in the cloud.
Aethir is highly complementary to Beamable, enabling game streaming, seamless distribution, and support for the next generation of games built with artificial intelligence.”BOSTON, MA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aethir, a leading DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) specializing in GPUs for AI and pixel streaming, and Beamable, a creator-centric platform for building live games, are excited to announce a strategic end-to-end solution that will empower game studios to develop, build, scale, and distribute live games entirely in the cloud.
With 95% of game studios building or planning to build live games, the integration of Aethir's advanced GPU infrastructure and Beamable's robust gaming backend development platform is poised to transform the gaming industry. With the launch of this end-to-end solution, developers will be able to store, manage, and process data all on one platform to create more engaging and scalable gaming experiences.
Aethir's decentralized enterprise-grade cloud computing network provides game developers with powerful GPU resources for AI-driven game development and pixel streaming capabilities. Boasting the largest fleet of NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs in the Web3 industry, Aethir provides enterprise-grade GPU computing at scale, ensuring that developers have access to the necessary computational power to create and distribute high-quality, next-generation gaming experiences to support players worldwide.
The Beamable platform allows game developers to rapidly build game features and manage server-side infrastructure that supports online multiplayer and cross-platform games directly within popular game engines like Unity and Unreal. Beamable makes it easier for developers to get to market faster and scale their games with a smaller team.
Together, Aethir and Beamable are creating a solution necessary for empowering and enabling game developers to fully take advantage of cloud technology. This integration simplifies the development and distribution process and enhances scalability, allowing developers to focus on creating immersive experiences for players and increasing value within the gaming industry as a whole.
Paul Thind, CRO of Aethir, shared his enthusiasm: "Beamable is an exciting partner for us. Their platform gives game developers incredible capabilities to build and scale live games effortlessly. By integrating our GPU infrastructure with Beamable's backend solutions, we offer developers a powerful toolkit to bring their most ambitious projects to life."
"Aethir is highly complementary to Beamable, enabling try-before-you-buy game streaming, next-generation distribution, and support for the next generation of games built with artificial intelligence. Together, we can help developers become stronger businesses that build the games players love," notes Jon Radoff, CEO of Beamable.
About Aethir
Aethir is a decentralized physical infrastructure network specializing in GPU resources for AI and pixel streaming. Aethir's cutting-edge technology empowers developers to harness the full potential of AI and cloud gaming, delivering high-performance solutions for the gaming industry.
About Beamable
Beamable is a leading development platform that enables game developers to create, manage, and scale live game backends directly within popular game engines like Unity and Unreal. Beamable's innovative solutions support the growth and success of game studios, helping them build and distribute games that players love.
