New plastic regulations will keep more plastic waste out of communities

CANADA, July 15 - The regulation supports B.C.’s efforts to prevent single-use and plastic waste, divert more waste from landfills and keep consumer products working longer.

Dec. 20, 2023:

Banned:

  • Plastic utensils, including spoons, forks, knifes, chopsticks, stir sticks and drink splash plugs
  • Pre-packed bundled food-service accessories

By customer request only or from a self-service station:

  • Wooden utensils
  • Cup lids and sleeves
  • Straws
  • Condiments
  • Napkins
  • Wet wipes
  • Garnishes (e.g., plastic sushi grass, umbrellas for drinks)

July 15, 2024:

Banned:

  • Plastic shopping bags
  • Food-service ware* made of biodegradable plastic, polystyrene foam (i.e., Styrofoam), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) materials
  • Film wrap made from biodegradable plastic or PVDC
  • All oxo-degradable plastics

For limited use (i.e., not prepared food for takeout, delivery or immediate consumption):

  • Food-service ware and film wrap made from compostable plastic.

*Food-service ware is bowls, boxes or cartons, cups, containers, plates, platters and trays.

July 1, 2028:

  • PVC film wrap will be banned.

July 1, 2030:

  • Polystyrene foam trays will be banned.

