New plastic regulations will keep more plastic waste out of communities

CANADA, July 15 - The regulation supports B.C.’s efforts to prevent single-use and plastic waste, divert more waste from landfills and keep consumer products working longer.

Dec. 20, 2023:

Banned:

Plastic utensils, including spoons, forks, knifes, chopsticks, stir sticks and drink splash plugs

Pre-packed bundled food-service accessories

By customer request only or from a self-service station:

Wooden utensils

Cup lids and sleeves

Straws

Condiments

Napkins

Wet wipes

Garnishes (e.g., plastic sushi grass, umbrellas for drinks)

July 15, 2024:

Banned:

Plastic shopping bags

Food-service ware * made of biodegradable plastic, polystyrene foam (i.e., Styrofoam), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) materials

made of biodegradable plastic, polystyrene foam (i.e., Styrofoam), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) materials Film wrap made from biodegradable plastic or PVDC

All oxo-degradable plastics

For limited use (i.e., not prepared food for takeout, delivery or immediate consumption):

Food-service ware and film wrap made from compostable plastic.

*Food-service ware is bowls, boxes or cartons, cups, containers, plates, platters and trays.

July 1, 2028:

PVC film wrap will be banned.

July 1, 2030: