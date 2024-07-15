New plastic regulations will keep more plastic waste out of communities
CANADA, July 15 - The regulation supports B.C.’s efforts to prevent single-use and plastic waste, divert more waste from landfills and keep consumer products working longer.
Dec. 20, 2023:
Banned:
- Plastic utensils, including spoons, forks, knifes, chopsticks, stir sticks and drink splash plugs
- Pre-packed bundled food-service accessories
By customer request only or from a self-service station:
- Wooden utensils
- Cup lids and sleeves
- Straws
- Condiments
- Napkins
- Wet wipes
- Garnishes (e.g., plastic sushi grass, umbrellas for drinks)
July 15, 2024:
Banned:
- Plastic shopping bags
- Food-service ware* made of biodegradable plastic, polystyrene foam (i.e., Styrofoam), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) materials
- Film wrap made from biodegradable plastic or PVDC
- All oxo-degradable plastics
For limited use (i.e., not prepared food for takeout, delivery or immediate consumption):
- Food-service ware and film wrap made from compostable plastic.
*Food-service ware is bowls, boxes or cartons, cups, containers, plates, platters and trays.
July 1, 2028:
- PVC film wrap will be banned.
July 1, 2030:
- Polystyrene foam trays will be banned.