Upcoming Dworshak elk working group meeting on July 18 at 6:15 p.m.

The Dworshak Elk Working Group consists of 12 members representing hunters, outfitters, landowners and sportspersons groups. The purpose of this group is to develop proposal ideas for the 2025-26 season setting. Proposals developed by the working group will be presented to the public during the spring public comment period spring of 2025. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will use this input to help set seasons into the future.

The next working group meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 18, 2024 starting at 6:15 p.m. at the Clearwater Hatchery, 118 Hatchery Roe Drive, Ahsahka, ID 83520. Anyone interested is welcome to attend virtually at the following zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84593839594.

There will not be an opportunity for public comment during the meeting. If attendees have suggestions or opinions regarding elk management in Dworshak, they are invited to contact one of the elk working group members to share their comments. Those comments will then be taken back to the larger group for consideration at future meeting.

The following list of topics will be discussed at this meeting to support accomplishment of the working group objectives.

Share information about the Motorized Hunt Rule and access as they relate to the Dworshak Elk Zone

Provide information in response to questions raised in previous meetings about timing of harvest and about timing of harvest by sex

Discuss research related to antler point restrictions

Share predicted results of various possible scenarios for future elk hunting in the Dworshak Zone

Provide the opportunity to discuss the information that has been shared

Continue to support Working Group members getting to know each other

Provide feedback on the meeting and agree to next steps

For more information on the Dworshak elk group process, please contact the Idaho Fish and Game Clearwater regional office at (208) 799-5010.