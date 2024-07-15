Manic Panic, Iconic Beauty Brand Famed for Vibrant Hair Dyes, Joins The Punk Rock Museum for Book Signing & Exhibition
Tish and Snooky from Manic Panic Host Electrifying Event at The Punk Rock Museum Las Vegas on July 21st
We don’t just sell it, we live it!”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Punk Rock Museum to feature event with world renowned trailblazers Tish & Snooky Bellomo co-founders of the beloved brand Manic Panic.
— Tish and Snooky
Sisters and New York City icons Tish and Snooky Bellomo have been America’s darlings of creative hair color and punk rock pioneers and tastemakers, since their days in the original Blondie band line-up in the mid 70s. Opening America’s first Punk Boutique in 1977, the store quickly became a destination and daily hangout for emerging and established artists and musicians like The Ramones, Richard Hell, The Dead Boys, B 52s, Billy Idol, The Cramps, Cher, Madonna and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Tish and Snooky went on to start the world’s first alternative beauty brand, Manic Panic®, leading the hair color revolution and forever changing the concept of what beauty is!
Fiercely independent for over 40 years, Tish and Snooky have delivered their rock n’ roll lifestyle to the world through their iconic brand. Their legendary hair color, which has remained 100% Vegan and Cruelty-Free since its inception, has helped celebrities including Cyndi Lauper, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Flea, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Jared Leto, Gwen Steffani, Megan Fox, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian stand out in the headlines.
Tish and Snooky have been dubbed the “High Priestesses of Punk™”, and still rock the Manic Panic lifestyle. “We don’t just sell it, we live it!” has been their motto for over 40 years. Since the early days of CBGB's, Tish & Snooky have co-fronted the fun and flamboyant band Sic F*cks, which has appeared on stages across the nation, in films and numerous museum exhibits. Over the years, Tish & Snooky have performed with some of rock and roll's greatest icons including RuPaul, Squeeze, Ronnie Spector, Patti Smith, Robert Gordon, Moby, the Blues Brothers, Johnny Thunders, David Johansen, Handsome Dick Manitoba and many more. Currently Tish & Snooky sing backup vocals for the band Blue Coupe - a supergroup comprised of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dennis Dunaway of the Alice Cooper Group and Joe and Albert Bouchard of The Blue Oyster Cult.
Join us for an electrifying event at The Punk Rock Museum, where the iconic founders of Manic Panic, Tish & Snooky, will be signing copies of their sensational book, “Manic Panic Living in Color: A Rebellious Guide to Hair Color and Life.” Dive into the vibrant world of punk rock with a pop-up of rare artifacts, enthralling stories from the punk scene, and a captivating slide presentation. Savor signature cocktails while engaging in an interactive Q&A session with the legendary duo. Don’t miss this chance to be immersed in the rebellious spirit of Manic Panic!
What: Manic Panic at The Punk Rock Museum: book signing, artifact pop-up, an interactive Q&A with Tish & Snooky
When: Sunday, July 21, 2024 2-6 pm
Where: The Punk Rock Museum 1422 Western Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89102
Tickets: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/62269186/the-punk-rock-museum-entry-las-vegas-the-punk-rock-museum
Tish and Snooky continue to spread their brand of radical glamour® throughout the galaxy! Learn more about Tish & Snooky on their website, tishandsnooky.com
For media requests or press inquiries please contact:
Delia Douglas
Vibrancy Agency
delia@vibrancyagency.com
310-740-7122
Ashlee McKinnon
Manic Panic
projectmanager@manicpanic.com
917-245-7692
About Manic Panic®
Founded in 1977, MANIC PANIC® NYC is the trailblazing beauty brand that started the vivid hair color revolution in the USA. MANIC PANIC® prides itself on being 100% Independently, Latina women-owned, cruelty-free, vegan, and globally compliant. The brand retails at Sally Beauty, Target, Walmart, and independent beauty stores across the globe and online at Amazon and https://manicpanic.com
About Vibrancy Agency
An illuminated approach to creating resonant branding. Vibrancy Agency, a Black-owned women-led public relations & marketing firm, illuminating the energy and life of fashion, beauty, curve, multicultural, and socially-conscious brands. https://www.vibrancyagency.com
Delia Douglas
Vibrancy Agency
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube