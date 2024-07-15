Bonhomme Hospitality's First All-Day Concept, Expat, is Now Open in Chicago's Fulton Market

To bring Expat’s stunning vision to life, Maison Bonhomme collaborated closely with a global dream team starring Luca Lanzetta Group, Popham Design, Molteni&Co, Viabizzuno, and Antoniolupi.

Bonhomme Group Partner & Executive Chef Marcos Campos and Culinary Directors Shannah Primiano and Erwin Mallet have filled both of Expat’s menus — Breakfast & Lunch; Dinner — with craveable food fit for any hour of the day.