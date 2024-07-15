Bonhomme Hospitality's First All-Day Concept, Expat, is Now Open in Chicago's Fulton Market
To bring Expat’s stunning vision to life, Maison Bonhomme collaborated closely with a global dream team starring Luca Lanzetta Group, Popham Design, Molteni&Co, Viabizzuno, and Antoniolupi.
Bonhomme Group Partner & Executive Chef Marcos Campos and Culinary Directors Shannah Primiano and Erwin Mallet have filled both of Expat’s menus — Breakfast & Lunch; Dinner — with craveable food fit for any hour of the day.
The breakfast, lunch and dinner restaurant turns into a spirited bar by night with an enclosed outdoor patio and expertly crafted cocktails
A café, restaurant and bar, Expat is your home for American classics and comfort food alongside select dishes from destinations around the globe, paired with well-traveled cocktails and natural wines.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the opening of Expat, Bonhomme Hospitality (the group behind Bambola, Beatnik, Casa Beatnik Hotel, Mama Delia, Porto and more) debuts its first all-day concept, located on the corner of Randolph Street and Ogden Avenue in Chicago’s Fulton Market District. A neighborhood hangout that transforms from a cozy breakfast and lunch spot by day to a spirited bar and restaurant by night, Expat is your home for breakfast rituals, American favorites, comfort food, well-traveled cocktails and exciting natural wines.
— Expat, Fulton Market
Bonhomme Group Partner & Executive Chef Marcos Campos and Culinary Directors Shannah Primiano and Erwin Mallet have filled both of Expat’s menus — Breakfast & Lunch; Dinner — with craveable food fit for any hour of the day.
Set in an intimate room, the Fulton Market restaurant channels the style, music & mystique of 1950s hotspots Havana, Ibiza and Marrakech. These alluring locales captured the imagination of travelers who sought a blend of cultural richness, artistic inspiration, and a break from convention. At Expat the design reflects the singular delights one would crave from back home after spending time away.
“We want to be a space that provides the atmosphere of an exotic destination while preserving the warmth and flavors of home,” says Daniel Alonso, Bonhomme Hospitality Group’s Founder and Creative Director. “We want Expat to be more than just a great old-world cafebar; it’s a haven for local residents and neighbors to count on for a great start to their morning, plug in and do a little work, indulge their cravings, lounge with a cocktail, and enjoy some vinyl DJ sets.”
See below for highlights from the bar, breakfast & lunch, and dinner menus, as well as design info, restaurant details and more.
BAR + WINE PROGRAM
Expat is a true “American Bar” in the style and manner of famous global watering holes that served cocktails to expatriates and global travelers. Created by Bonhomme Group Partner & Director of Beverage Programs Brian Sturgulewski, beverage offerings reflect American sensibilities and appetites yet display the influence of global flavors and cultures. The Menu is divided into three sections: “All Day (And Night) Café” (Coffee & Tea Offerings, Coffee Cocktails); “Old Chums” (Stiff Drinks, Straight From The Freezer); “Fellow Travelers” (Legendary Libations From Famous Expat Bars Around The World). Some of Brian’s favorites from the inaugural menu are the SUFFERING BASTARD from The Long Bar at Shepheard’s Hotel in Cairo, Egypt, made with Bourbon, London Dry Gin, Ginger, Lime, Bitters, Fresh Mint; PAPA DOBLE from El Floridita in Havana, Cuba made with White Rum, Maraschino, Grapefruit, Lime (Blended); and PORN STAR MARTINI from LAB in London, England made with Vodka, Passionfruit, Vanilla, Sidecar of Champagne.
Expat’s bar team also keeps a rotating list of affordable natural wines that embrace authentic winemaking styles, unique varietals and emerging winemakers we fancy.
BREAKFAST + LUNCH OFFERINGS
For Breakfast & Lunch, guests can indulge in American cafe favorites like WEST COAST BREAKFAST BURRITO scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, golden raisin hot sauce; FRENCH TOAST strawberry compote, house made nutella, candied hazelnuts; BLUEBERRY & BANANA PANCAKES organic fruit, maple syrup; BLT pizza crust, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ricotta mayo, sundried tomato pesto; PASTRIES baked fresh every morning by our Pastry Chefs Maria and Brenda; TOAST choice of smashed avocado, mushroom or cream cheese; and a wonderful assortment of sandwiches and wraps.
DINNER HIGHLIGHTS
For Dinner, guests can enjoy comfort foods like HOUSE SMOKED PASTRAMI caraway rye, sauerkraut, russian dressing, gruyère, FISH TACOS crispy cod fish, avocado sour cream, cabbage slaw, PASTA AL LIMONE lemon & garlic cream, italian olives, chili oil, spiced breadcrumbs, and WOOD-FIRED PIZZAS.
ARCHITECTURE + DESIGN OVERVIEW
To bring Expat’s stunning vision to life, Maison Bonhomme (www.maisonbonhomme.com) collaborated closely with a global dream team starring Luca Lanzetta Group, Popham Design, Molteni&Co, Viabizzuno, and Antoniolupi. Design elements include handmade cement and zellige tiles by Popham Design; a monumental Tisoffio Light by Viabizzuno; bar counters created with polished marble from Italy; cocktail tables by Rodolfo Dordoni; sofas by Yabu Pushelberg; handmade “Beni” rugs by Soufiane Zarib; rotating collection of lithographs and photography; and bathroom vanities and taps by Antoniolupi.
IMAGERY
Click here for images of Expat’s design, food and bar offerings.
HORUS + INFO
Expat is located next to Coquette and Bambola in the Fulton Market District of Chicago’s West Loop at 165 North Ogden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60607. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10AM to 1AM and on Sunday from 10AM to 5PM. Expat is first come, first served. For more information, please visit www.expatchicago.com and follow along on Instagram @expatchicago.
ABOUT BONHOMME GROUP
Based in Chicago and Santiago de Compostela (Spain), Bonhomme Group is comprised of Casa Beatnik Hotel, Maison Bonhomme and Bonhomme Hospitality. Across Bonhomme’s family of companies, travel, culture and style are at the heart of all that we do. We love hosting and enveloping our guests with joyous hospitality, rich storytelling, and true escapism filled with pleasure. Thank you for the opportunity to welcome you into our restaurants, cocktail bars, cabarets, lounges and Casa Beatnik, our first boutique hotel.
“If I had to describe the style of our designs and brands, I would call us pure joie de vivre, seductive, colorful, romantic, sophisticated and unpredictably classic,” says Daniel Alonso, Bonhomme’s founder and creative director.
Founded in 2012 by Daniel Alonso, the group’s name traces its origin to the two main qualities that their establishments strive for in service: to be humble and gracious. In French, “bonhomme” means good- natured, a character the group embraces and endeavors to be known for. Bonhomme was also the name of the street Daniel grew up on, serving as a reminder to never forget one’s roots and personal story. For more information, please visit www.bonhommegroup.com and follow along on IG @bonhommegroup.
Ryan Beshel
SIX4 Creative
ryan@six4creative.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram