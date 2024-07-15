September 11th Memorial Tribute Climb and Golf Outing at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa
PALM COAST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an oceanfront luxury resort just south of St. Augustine, announces its annual 9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb and Memorial Golf Outing.
The 9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb honors the 2,977 individuals including 343 individuals from the New York City Fire Department who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
In its fourth year, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is proud to honor the memory of September 11 by hosting the commemorative event each year.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, participants climb 110 flights of stairs in memory of the fallen first responders of the 9/11 attacks. Participants and supporters are encouraged to arrive at 7 am to get registered and checked in.
The opening ceremony starts at 8 am featuring the National Anthem sung by is the Mayor of Palm Coast’s daughter, Melanie DiMartino, a bagpipe intro by Palm Coast Firefighter Lieutenant Patrick Juliano and speeches from students at Flagler County schools sharing what 9/11 means to them. The Flagler County FireFlight will perform and American Flag flyover, with sirens sounding at 8:46 am to start the climb.
Each participant climbs up 10 flights of stairs, 11 times to honor the 110 flights of stairs of the World Trade Center. Going up the stairs counts toward the climb. At the bottom of the stairwell, participants earn a punch on their badge indicating the completed flight.
Each participant is given tokens with faces of fallen heroes to carry all 110 flights. After all flights of stairs are climbed, every token will be placed on an American Flag in honor of their heroism on that sorrowful day.
Lunch is provided to participants and the public is invited to join the climb or come out to support the first responders and participants. There will be American flags to wave, a kids’ fun zone on the lawn, and vendors displaying their support.
The 9/11 Memorial Golf Outing hosted by Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Flagler County Fire Rescue and 9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb takes place on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2024, at Hammock Beach’s Conservatory Course located at 200 Conservatory Drive. The round of golf is $125 per person or $500 per foursome.
Individuals who participate will receive a boxed lunch. Sponsorships are available and there will be a post-round social with local heroes and a cash bar following the golf outing. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation.
To learn more information or sign up to climb, guests may visit www.911memorialclimb.com or contact Lacy Martin at 386-848-0458. For more information about Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, visit hammockbeach.com or call (877) 586-0180. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort.
# # #
About Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa
Located at 200 Ocean Crest Drive in Palm Coast, Fla., Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa features 275 guestrooms and suites in three towers, along with spacious condominiums and well-appointed public areas. Committed to delivering a first-class experience with legendary golf, Hammock Beach has two signature courses - Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course and Tom Watson-designed Conservatory Course. Guests enjoy eight lit Har-tru tennis courts overlooking the intercoastal waterway, a yacht harbor, a full-service Spa and Salon, fitness center and Kids Krew kids’ club. Among the many activities, resort guests appreciate complimentary amenities, including a 9-hole putting course, one-hour bicycle rentals, use of the sauna, steam & inhalation rooms and nine swimming pools and a multi-level fantasy pool complex with a three-story water slide as well as a lazy river. Presenting 50,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is dedicated to delivering a world-class resort.
Autumn Mayfield
The Mayfield Group
email us here