Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,102 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Paul Kamenar - Counsel to National Legal and Policy Center

Promoting ethics in public life through research, investigation, education, and legal action

Paul Kamenar, Counsel to National Legal and Policy Center

Special Counsel Jack Smith's Appointment Was Illegal

The awesome powers of a Special Counsel should be exercised only by someone who is appointed according to a law enacted by Congress, not some hastily drafted regulations”
— Paul Kamenar
FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Kamenar, Counsel to National Legal and Policy Center issued the following statement following the dismissal of the indictment against President Donald Trump on the grounds the Special Counsel appointment was illegal.

"Judge Aileen Cannon's dismissal of the indictment against President Donald Trump because Jack Smith was not constitutionally appointed is welcome news to those who believe that the awesome powers of a Special Counsel should be exercised only by someone who is appointed according to a law enacted by Congress, not some hastily drafted regulations by then-Attorney General Janet Reno," said Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center.

NLPC challenged former special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia hoax case on the same grounds that Judge Cannon considered, but the D.C. Circuit rejected the argument in a poorly worded opinion and the case never went to the Supreme Court. "We're confident that Judge Cannon's opinion will be upheld by the Eleventh Circuit which is not bound by the D.C. Circuit opinion, and ultimately by the Supreme Court," Kamenar added.

Dan Rene
National Legal and Policy Center
+1 202-329-8357
drene@nlpc.org

You just read:

Statement from Paul Kamenar - Counsel to National Legal and Policy Center

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more