Statement from Paul Kamenar - Counsel to National Legal and Policy Center

Special Counsel Jack Smith's Appointment Was Illegal
The awesome powers of a Special Counsel should be exercised only by someone who is appointed according to a law enacted by Congress, not some hastily drafted regulations”FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Kamenar, Counsel to National Legal and Policy Center issued the following statement following the dismissal of the indictment against President Donald Trump on the grounds the Special Counsel appointment was illegal.
"Judge Aileen Cannon's dismissal of the indictment against President Donald Trump because Jack Smith was not constitutionally appointed is welcome news to those who believe that the awesome powers of a Special Counsel should be exercised only by someone who is appointed according to a law enacted by Congress, not some hastily drafted regulations by then-Attorney General Janet Reno," said Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center.
NLPC challenged former special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia hoax case on the same grounds that Judge Cannon considered, but the D.C. Circuit rejected the argument in a poorly worded opinion and the case never went to the Supreme Court. "We're confident that Judge Cannon's opinion will be upheld by the Eleventh Circuit which is not bound by the D.C. Circuit opinion, and ultimately by the Supreme Court," Kamenar added.
