July 15 - Colorado Secretary of State Announces Mandatory Recount of Colorado House District 58 Race

News Release

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, July 15, 2024 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold ordered a mandatory recount of the results for the Republican primary race for Colorado’s House District 58. Because the vote differential in this race is within 0.5% of the winner’s total, a recount is required according to Colorado Revised Statutes § 1-10.5-101(1)(b).

All eight counties within Colorado House District 58 have been notified to begin preparations to proceed with a recount for this race, which must be completed by Friday, July 26, 2024, as required by statute.

“The unofficial results of the Republican primary race for House District 58 race show that every vote matters,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Once the recount begins, the eight counties in House District 58 will work with their bipartisan canvass boards to complete a logic and accuracy test (LAT) on the required tabulation equipment. Following the LAT tests, the counties will begin recounting all ballots for the House District 58 Republican primary race.

Colorado’s House District 58 is comprised of six complete counties, as well as parts of Delta and Montezuma County. The six complete counties are Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel.

View the recount order (PDF).

C.R.S. 1-10.5-101. Recounts required – expenses:

(1)(b) A recount of any election contest shall be held if the difference between the highest number of votes cast in that election contest and the next highest number of votes cast in that election contest is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the highest vote cast in that election contest. If there is more than one person to be elected in an election contest, a recount shall be held if the difference between the votes cast for the candidate who won the election with the least votes and the candidate who lost the election with the most votes is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the votes cast for the candidate who won the election with the least votes. A recount shall occur only after the canvass board certifies the original vote count.

(2) Except as provided in section 1-10.5-106, any expenses incurred in conducting a recount in any political subdivision shall be paid by the entity that certified the candidate, ballot question, or ballot issue for the ballot. Members of the canvass board who assist in any recount shall receive the same fees authorized for counting judges in section 1-6-115.

C.R.S. 1-10.5-102. Recounts for congressional, state, and district offices, state ballot questions, and state ballot issues.

(1) If the secretary of state determines that a recount is required for the office of United States senator, representative in congress, any state office or district office of state concern, any state ballot question, or any state ballot issue certified for the ballot by the secretary of state, the secretary of state shall order a complete recount of all the votes cast for that office, state ballot question, or state ballot issue no later than the twenty-fourth day after the election.