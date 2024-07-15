NCSHP Participates in 11th Annual America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest

The American Association of State Troopers has kicked off the 2024 America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest and the NCSHP will be represented again this year with a special photo submission to highlight the resurgence of the iconic Ford Mustang among our vehicle fleet. The contest starts on July 15 and will end on July 29 at 12:00 p.m.

This year’s photo submission was taken in front of the renowned Wolfpack Turf statue on the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh and features a State Highway Patrol Ford Mustang that is backlit by the Patrol’s Bell 429 helicopter hovering above.

This image serves as a salute to NCSU’s athletic programs after having had a stellar 2023-2024 season in numerous sports categories. These accomplishments included a College World Series appearance, nine wins in football, men’s & women’s basketball Final Four appearances, a third consecutive women’s cross country national title, the ACC men’s swimming championship and the ACC gymnastic championship.

The Best-Looking Cruiser Contest will feature photo submissions from State Highway Patrol and State Police agencies across the nation. Those that place in the top 13 positions will have their state’s photo featured in a 2025 calendar. Proceeds from calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

Please encourage viewers to join us in this friendly and charitable competition by visiting the following survey link to launch North Carolina into First Place this year:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BestLookingCruiser2024.

One vote per device is allowed.

Viewers may also access the survey link by visiting the State Highway Patrol Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NCHighwayPatrol.



###

