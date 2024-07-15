Texas Funds First Hydrogen Trucks under New Program
With more than 1100 miles of Hydrogen pipelines, 3 out of 6 storage caverns, an abundance of low-cost natural gas and renewable energy, Texas is poised to be a leader in the global Hydrogen economy.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly formed Texas Hydrogen Infrastructure, Vehicle and Equipment (THIVE) grant program, Texas fleets can transition to hydrogen vehicles. Through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s (TCEQ) Texas Emission Reduction Plan, approximately $16 million in funding was available for fleets in the near and non-attainment regions.
— Susan M. Shifflett, Texas Hydrogen Alliance
Nate Hickman, Technical Specialist for the TCEQ Air Grants Division notes “Demand for grants under the new THIVE exceeded the $16 million allocation for the program. In accordance with statutory prioritization criteria, TCEQ awarded THIVE grants to replace old heavy-duty vehicles with new hydrogen vehicles, convert heavy-duty vehicles into hydrogen vehicles, and purchase new heavy-duty hydrogen vehicles. We look forward to the future of this grant and its impact on air quality in the state.”
Dmitry Serov, Founder and CEO: Hyroad Energy/ Simoneta Ltd., states “We are thrilled to be selected for funding under the 2024 THIVE program. The program broadens our efforts to help Hyroad’s customers meet their sustainability goals through our hydrogen truck as a service offering. We are excited to help advance a more sustainable future for transportation in Texas.”
According to Hyzon Chief Executive Officer Parker Meeks, the hydrogen economy relies on government support to facilitate and accelerate the uptake of hydrogen-powered solutions, such as Hyzon’s fuel cell systems. “The THIVE program incentivizes critical near-term deployments, allowing us to continue gathering operational data while demonstrating that zero-emission heavy-duty hydrogen trucking is ready today,” said Meeks.
Working on behalf of the Texas Hydrogen Alliance, Craig Chick, CPC Capitol Partners, notes “The successful launch of the THIVE program would not be possible without the broad base support from the Texas legislature to grow the Texas hydrogen economy.”
Susan M. Shifflett, Texas Hydrogen Alliance (THA) Executive Director concludes, “With more than 1100 miles of Hydrogen pipelines, three out of six storage caverns, an abundance of low-cost natural gas and renewable energy, Texas is poised to be a leader in the global Hydrogen economy. We applaud these early adopters and the Texas legislature for recognizing the importance of Hydrogen to the State of Texas.”
About Texas Hydrogen Alliance:
The Texas Hydrogen Alliance (THA) started in 2021 with a set of key industry stakeholders that recognized the significant economic and environmental opportunities for hydrogen in Texas. The THA is an industry-based alliance that educates and advocates for effective policies, legislation, and rulemaking that will enable and incentivize the Texas hydrogen market. The THA brings industry and technical expertise together to facilitate dialog among its key members to enable the growth of a hydrogen economy and markets. For more information, please follow us on LinkedIn @TexasHydrogenAlliance or visit www.texashydrogenalliance.org.
