TXNGVA names Bob Baldwin and Dorian Benn as recipients of 2021 Ana Hargrove Outstanding Service Award
Bob and Dorian’s dedication and support to the industry and TXNGVA combined with their leadership, creativity, and outgoing personalities made Bob and Dorian ideal candidates for this year’s award.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance (TXNGVA) has announced the winners of 2021 Ana Hargrove Outstanding Service Award. This annual award spotlights executives, entrepreneurs, and organizations in Texas on the cutting edge of transportation and energy sustainability.
— Susan M. Shifflett, TXNGVA
This year’s Award winners, Bob Baldwin of CNG-4-America and Dorian Benn of Almeda Fuels/ Building Products Plus, were honored on December 16, 2021, during the TXNGVA member meeting where top Texas transportation and energy power players attended the presentation.
A large number of nominations from a diverse group of large and small organizations around Texas implementing alternative fuels including CNG, LNG, and RNG were submitted for consideration.
“Bob and Dorian’s dedication and support to the industry and TXNGVA made them a perfect choice for this award” said TXNGVA’s President Susan Shifflett. “Their leadership, creativity, and outgoing personalities made Bob and Dorian ideal candidates for this year’s award.”
TXNGVA works with its members to decarbonize the transportation sector, the largest contributor to the U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Transforming the transportation sector by promoting the deployment of cleaner vehicles, cleaner fuels and new transportation models creates opportunities to reduce carbon pollution while boosting benefits to consumers, businesses, and the Texas economy.
About the Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance
Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance’s mission is to develop and expand gas transportation markets, technology, and refueling stations in the State of Texas using industry initiatives, government programs, energy education, safety awareness, environmental advocacy, and community relations. Members include utilities, public and private fleets, and CNG and LNG industry leaders. The TXNGVA host a bi-monthly member meeting, educational workshops, and first responder awareness training through the State of Texas. For more information, visit our website at www.texasngvalliance.com or like us on Facebook and LinkedIn @ TexasNGVAlliance
About Bob Baldwin of CNG-4-America
Bob has a Petroleum Engineering degree from Montana Tech and worked for Pennzoil and Amerada Hess before starting his own engineering company. After becoming interested in software development, Bob started a successful software development company which led to partnering to start Production Access, a software company to create an enterprise solutions for the Oil and Gas industry. After getting interested in compressed natural gas (CNG) and converting his own vehicles to CNG, Bob decided that he would pursue building the natural gas infrastructure so that as many people can follow Bob's lead. Bob has a passion for CNG being spread to all corners of America. (www.cng4america.com)
About Dorian Benn of Almeda Fuels/ Building Products Plus
Dorian Benn is the President and co-founder of our group of companies including Almeda Fuels and Building Products Plus. Dorian drives the vision and mission of this growing business. He believes that each member of the team is unique and talented. BPP turns the raw material of the forest into structural timber components of almost unlimited variety. This has been a very fulfilling vocation for the last 30 years. Almeda Fuels owns and operates a CNG station in Houston. Dorian notes, “I have been blessed to work in an industry that still relies heavily on the strength of personal relationships.” (www.buildingproductsplus.com)
SUSAN MARGARET SHIFFLETT
Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance
+1 979-270-2045
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn