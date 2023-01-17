Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance Rebrands as the Texas Clean Fuels Alliance
For so long, we have battled against one another. Now is the time to come together under the Texas Clean Fuels Alliance for cleaner transportation and cleaner air in Texas.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning in January 2023, the Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance (TXNGVA) rebranded as the Texas Clean Fuels Alliance (TXCFA). The goal of the Texas Clean Fuels Alliance is to develop and expand clean fuel transportation markets, technologies, and refueling stations in the State of Texas using industry initiatives, government programs, energy education, safety awareness, environmental advocacy, and community relations. Members include utilities, public and private fleets, and clean fuel industry leaders.
— Susan M. Shifflett
President Susan Shifflett states, “The TXNGVA Board of Directors felt it was a natural progression to expand into other clean fuels such as propane, hydrogen, and electric. “ The current objective of the Texas Clean Fuels Alliance is to promote, support, and defend all clean fuels during the 88th Legislative Session. Adam Leggett, Leggett Public Affairs, will serve as our strategic partner in Austin.
Shifflett continues, “For so long, we have battled against one another. Now is the time to come together under the Texas Clean Fuels Alliance. Afterall, we have a common goal that we are fighting for—driving cleaner transportation for cleaner air in Texas.”
For more information on how to join the Texas Clean Fuels Alliance, contact Susan Shifflett at susan@s3-services.com.
