Easton Select Group Debuts with Strategic Investments; Plans Nationwide Expansion in Pool Services and Backyard Leisure
A Plunge Plus pool from newly formed Easton Select Group, which is focused on national expansion in pool services and backyard leisure.
Installation of a Plunge Plus pool from newly formed Easton Select Group, which is focused on national expansion in pool services and backyard leisure.
Brenton Point Capital Partners Backs New Mass.-based Company’s Aggressive U.S. Growth and Acquisition Strategy
We’re expanding nationally and are strategically aligned to provide unmatched support, resources, and innovative solutions to a wide range of pool professionals.”EASTON, MA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easton Select Group, a newly formed national pool services and backyard leisure company that combines the expertise of Easton Pool & Spa, Plunge Pool Concepts, and Atlantic Water Services, today unveiled an aggressive growth and expansion strategy backed by proven industry leaders.
— David Hobaica, Executive Chairman, Easton Select Group
Supported by significant equity investments from Brenton Point Capital Partners, the company plans to offer comprehensive pool cleaning and maintenance services in key U.S. markets, and significantly expand the distribution network for its innovative, patented plunge pools.
Easton Select Group's growth strategy capitalizes on two major home trends:
• Increased Demand for Pool Services: The past five years have seen a significant rise in U.S. pool installations, leading to increased demand for maintenance and services. Easton Select Group is positioned to meet this demand through strategic acquisitions of small, local companies specializing in maintenance, parts, service, and cleaning.
• The Rise of Custom Pools for Smaller Yards: As expansive homes are increasingly built on smaller lots; homeowners are designing unique backyards incorporating smaller in-ground pools. Easton Select Group's Plunge Pool Concepts addresses this demand with its customizable, easy-to-install and easy-to-maintain Plunge Plus line of pools that fit any size yard.
To fund its expansion, Easton Select Group secured a substantial equity investment, led by Brenton Point Capital Partners. The investment team includes Jeff Nodland, a respected pool industry leader and former President and CEO of KIK Custom Products, a leading supplier of pool, spa treatment and other consumer products; and Tim Hall, who has decades of investment experience guiding family-owned businesses through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Terms were not disclosed.
Proven Leadership Team Steers the Course
Easton Select Group will continue to be led by its existing, experienced leadership team. David Hobaica, co-owner, will assume the role of Executive Chairman. Tim Dooling will assume the role of CEO, in addition to joining the investment team. As part of the transaction, the existing equity owners will hold onto a meaningful ownership stake in the company, ensuring continuity and a commitment to long-term success. Easton Pool & Spa co-owner Robert Hobaica will remain an investor and serve as a senior advisor.
Quotes:
Jeff Nodland, Brenton Point Capital Partners: “Partnering with Dave and Tim to create Easton Select Group is exciting. Their reputation, innovative products, quality service and seasoned team are perfectly positioned to tap into the increasing demand for aftermarket services and the growing popularity of plunge pools. We are eager to help guide them and support their ambitious expansion plans.”
David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select Group, stated, “The launch of Easton Select Group marks a transformative milestone in a journey that began in 1972 with my father, Henry Hobaica, founding a small pool business in our hometown. Easton Pool & Spa thrived as a result of the core values set in place by Henry. Now, with the support of Brenton Point Capital Partners, we’re expanding nationally and are strategically aligned to provide unmatched support, resources, and innovative solutions to a wide range of pool professionals.”
Tim Dooling, CEO, Easton Select Group: “Our goal is to achieve the size and scale to become the industry's leading provider of aftermarket pool maintenance and services, and the market leader in plunge pools. Our proven operational expertise, innovative solutions, and resources makes us an ideal partner to help local companies meet evolving homeowner needs in their communities across the U.S. As a company, we are well positioned to set new standards in the pool service and backyard leisure sectors.”
Robert Hobaica, Co-Owner, Easton Pool & Spa: “It's been an incredible journey building Easton Pool & Spa alongside my brother David and parents. For more than half a century, we've all had the privilege of serving our neighbors and friends across Southeastern Massachusetts, including some truly iconic locations like Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, and Cape Cod. Easton Select Group will continue this tradition, delivering the quality and innovation customers expect from us.”
About Easton Select Group
Easton Select Group is a Massachusetts-based pool services and backyard leisure company with a diversified portfolio of brands providing pool products, services, and expertise to meet the evolving needs of homeowners nationwide. Built on a second-generation family business with a 50-year legacy of quality and innovation, Easton Select Group’s strategy is to pursue meaningful acquisition opportunities in a highly fragmented industry to achieve the size and scale that provides pool professionals with a competitive advantage for continued success. Visit us at http://Eastonpool.com.
About Brenton Point Capital Partners
Brenton Point is a safe harbor for businesses seeking capital infusion, enabling partner companies to focus on growth through strategic acquisition and expansion.
The Brenton Point business model is to partner with entrepreneurs, owners and management to unlock the untapped potential of their business, and to empower those partners to manage their own growth by mitigating risk, listening closely, and lending expertise where it can do the most good.
With a commitment to the timeless values of stewardship, resilience, and foresight, Brenton Point navigates financial currents with a steadfast dedication to delivering sustainable growth and enduring prosperity for partners and stakeholders. Learn more: https://brentonpointcp.com.
