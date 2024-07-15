Willowood Ventures Dealership Marketing Solutions Offers Support to Dealerships Affected by CDK Global Cyberattack

Willowood Ventures is Prepared to face Cyber Challenges with Car Dealers

Willowood Ventures is Prepared to face Cyber Challenges with Car Dealers

Photo of Dominic Scruggs in Suit WIllowood Ventures Chief Operating Officer.

Dominic Scruggs Willowood Ventures CEO

No auction Fee's with a Buyback Sales Event

No auction Fee's with a Buyback Sales Event

The CDK Cyber Event Caused Quite A Disturbance to June and July Business, Willowood Ventures is Coming up with Solutions

Success is not a compromise”
— Dominic Scruggs
CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the recent cyberattack on CDK Global that severely disrupted operations for thousands of car dealerships across the United States, Willowood Ventures is stepping up to assist affected dealers with discounted digital marketing services.

The CDK Global incident, which reportedly involved a $25 million ransom payment, left up to 15,000 dealerships struggling with disrupted sales processes and registration filings. As the industry grapples with the aftermath, Willowood Ventures is offering a 10% discount on its suite of digital marketing services to help dealerships recover and maintain their sales momentum.

"We understand the immense challenges our fellow dealerships are facing in the wake of this cyberattack," said Dominic Scruggs, Owner of Willowood Ventures. "Our team is ready to support affected dealers with our proven digital marketing strategies, helping them reconnect with customers and drive sales during this difficult time."

Willowood Ventures is highlighting three key services to aid recovery efforts:

Facebook Sales Event: A high-impact campaign delivering over 150 qualified appointments in just one week.
Buyback Sales Event: A targeted strategy to acquire quality pre-owned inventory and generate immediate sales.
Targeted Email Campaign: Precision marketing to re-engage customers and promote special offers. This has a ROI average of 42:1 per industry average.

"The CDK incident has exposed the vulnerabilities in our industry's digital infrastructure," Scruggs added. "While the immediate crisis may be subsiding, the long-term effects on customer trust and sales pipelines could be substantial. Our goal is to help dealerships not just recover, but thrive in this challenging environment."

Dealerships interested in learning more about Willowood Ventures' support offerings can contact 833-735-5998

About Willowood Ventures:
Willowood Ventures is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the automotive industry. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing car dealerships, Willowood Ventures delivers results-driven strategies to increase leads, appointments, and sales.

Dominic Scruggs
Willowood Ventures Dealership Marketing Solutions
+1 833-735-5998
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Direct Results! The best Automotive Dealer Facebook Ad's in the US!

You just read:

Willowood Ventures Dealership Marketing Solutions Offers Support to Dealerships Affected by CDK Global Cyberattack

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dominic Scruggs
Willowood Ventures Dealership Marketing Solutions
+1 833-735-5998
Company/Organization
Willowood Ventures
15000 Weston Parkway
Cary, North Carolina, 27513
United States
+1 833-735-5998
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Willowood Ventures is widely recognized as the premier F&I (Finance and Insurance) academy in the country, renowned for its superior, detail-oriented and comprehensive approach to finance and insurance education. Its programs are meticulously designed to cultivate talent and skill in both novices and experienced finance professionals, providing them with real-world, hands-on training and advanced course work. With an illustrious network of successful alumni and eminent industry experts guiding the curriculum, Willowood Ventures' commitment to shaping future industry leaders is unparalleled, providing students with rare insight into cutting-edge industry practices and trends, and securing its celebrated position at the forefront of F&I education.

http://willowoodventures.com

More From This Author
Willowood Ventures Dealership Marketing Solutions Offers Support to Dealerships Affected by CDK Global Cyberattack
Willowood Ventures Sets New Sales Records and Reinforces Leadership in the Automotive Industry
Willowood Ventures Takes The Challenge of This Tough Automotive Market Head On
View All Stories From This Author