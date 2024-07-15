Willowood Ventures Dealership Marketing Solutions Offers Support to Dealerships Affected by CDK Global Cyberattack

Willowood Ventures is Prepared to face Cyber Challenges with Car Dealers Dominic Scruggs Willowood Ventures CEO No auction Fee's with a Buyback Sales Event

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the recent cyberattack on CDK Global that severely disrupted operations for thousands of car dealerships across the United States, Willowood Ventures is stepping up to assist affected dealers with discounted digital marketing services.The CDK Global incident, which reportedly involved a $25 million ransom payment, left up to 15,000 dealerships struggling with disrupted sales processes and registration filings. As the industry grapples with the aftermath, Willowood Ventures is offering a 10% discount on its suite of digital marketing services to help dealerships recover and maintain their sales momentum."We understand the immense challenges our fellow dealerships are facing in the wake of this cyberattack," said Dominic Scruggs, Owner of Willowood Ventures. "Our team is ready to support affected dealers with our proven digital marketing strategies, helping them reconnect with customers and drive sales during this difficult time."Willowood Ventures is highlighting three key services to aid recovery efforts:Facebook Sales Event: A high-impact campaign delivering over 150 qualified appointments in just one week.Buyback Sales Event: A targeted strategy to acquire quality pre-owned inventory and generate immediate sales.Targeted Email Campaign: Precision marketing to re-engage customers and promote special offers. This has a ROI average of 42:1 per industry average."The CDK incident has exposed the vulnerabilities in our industry's digital infrastructure," Scruggs added. "While the immediate crisis may be subsiding, the long-term effects on customer trust and sales pipelines could be substantial. Our goal is to help dealerships not just recover, but thrive in this challenging environment."Dealerships interested in learning more about Willowood Ventures' support offerings can contact 833-735-5998About Willowood Ventures:Willowood Ventures is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the automotive industry. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing car dealerships, Willowood Ventures delivers results-driven strategies to increase leads, appointments, and sales.

