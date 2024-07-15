‘UNSPOKEN’ to Air on Georgia Public Broadcasting Monday, July 22 at 10 PM
Award-winning film explores the ‘last mass lynching in America’
By exploring this history with honesty and empathy, we open up vital discussions about reconciliation and the ongoing impacts of racial injustice.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “UNSPOKEN,” the critically acclaimed documentary created by Georgia-based filmmaker Stephanie Calabrese which explores our nation’s history of racial injustice through the experiences of her own community in Monroe, will air on Georgia Public Broadcasting Monday, July 22 at 10 p.m.
— Stephanie Calabrese
Set against the backdrop of the 1946 Moores Ford Lynching—the last mass lynching in America— the GPB special air date commemorates the 78th anniversary of the incident, which occurred on July 25 of that year.
Calabrese masterfully uncovers buried truths and ignites crucial conversations and action toward reconciliation. Through insightful interviews and meticulous research, she paints a nuanced picture of historical factors shaping racial divides, shedding light on how these divisions persist through generations.
“In many ways, GPB serves as Georgia’s storyteller by presenting content that engages our audiences and encourages a deeper understanding of our communities,” said GPB CEO Bert Wesley Huffman. “The film UNSPOKEN is an important tool for starting these dialogs around our shared, complex history as Georgians.”
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is the statewide public broadcasting network of nine television stations and 20 radio stations that provides PBS, NPR, and GPB original programming to Georgia and parts of neighboring states. GPB's television stations include WGTV Channel 8 (Athens/Atlanta), WCES Channel 20 (Augusta), WMUM Channel 29 (Macon) WVAN Channel 9 (Savannah), WJSP Channel 28 (Warm Springs/Columbus), WACS Channel 25 (Dawson/Albany), WNGH Channel 18 (Chatsworth), WABW Channel 14 (Pelham) and WXGA Channel 8 (Waycross).
"UNSPOKEN" delves into the town's collective memory, confronting contemporary challenges such as historical denial and segregation. The film urges viewers to break the silence and work towards genuine reconciliation, making it a timely call to action that bridges divides and inspires meaningful change.
"Through 'UNSPOKEN,' I aimed to peel back the layers of history in my own community, revealing the complex narratives of race and community that resonate far beyond our city limits,” Calabrese said. “The 1946 Moores Ford Lynching serves as a stark reminder of our troubled past, yet by exploring this history with honesty and empathy, we open up vital discussions about reconciliation and the ongoing impacts of racial injustice."
“UNSPOKEN” has received critical acclaim and recognition, winning several prestigious awards, including the Audience Choice Award for Documentary at the Macon Film Festival, the Documentary Features Special Jury Award at the Rome International Film Festival, and the Best Documentary Award at the Reedy Reels Film Festival. It was also an Official Selection at festivals such as the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival, the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival, the Portland Film Festival, and the Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival. Additionally, "UNSPOKEN" has been screened at prominent educational institutions, including the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, the University of Georgia, Emory University at Oxford College and Morehouse College.
"UNSPOKEN" was recently awarded a prestigious 5-star rating and named an Editor's Choice by “Video Librarian.” In their glowing review, “Video Librarian” described the documentary as "a powerful educational tool for audiences seeking a deeper understanding of the historical roots of racial inequality and the ways in which it still permeates our society." The review commends the film for presenting a diverse range of perspectives, allowing viewers to gain a deeper understanding of the multifaceted impact of racism on individuals and communities. This recognition further underscores the film's significance in fostering important conversations and promoting social change. The full film is also available to stream on Kanopy for educational institutions and public libraries.
About Stephanie Calabrese
Filmmaker Stephanie Calabrese is an award-winning interdisciplinary artist. Stephanie’s photographic documentary series “Hometown: A Documentary of Monroe, Georgia'' has been featured on The New York Times LENS site and on Atlanta CBS45 News. Her work has been featured in Time, Lightbox, Forbes.com, LIFE.com, Digital Photo, Photo.net, Professional Photographer, and The Bitter Southerner. Stephanie has produced documentary projects for clients including UPS, The Coca-Cola Company, CARE International, and The Georgia Department of Family and Child Services. She resides in Monroe, Georgia. She is the author of the best-selling “The Art of iPhoneography: A Guide to Mobile Creativity” published by Pixiq (a division of Sterling Press) and Ilex Press (now Octopus Press) and “Lens on Life: Documenting Your World Through Photography'' published by Focal Press and Ilex Press (now Octopus) and a past TEDx Talk speaker on “Building a Better World, One Picture at a Time.” Learn more about her work at stephaniecInalabrese.com.
