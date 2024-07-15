Submit Release
One-Way Traffic Configuration Planned for S.D. Highway 11 Over I-90 at Brandon

For Immediate Release:  Monday, July 15, 2024

Contact:  Michael Noonan, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

 

BRANDON, S.D. – On Tuesday July 16, 2024, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin a temporary signal for one-way traffic across the Exit Bridge on S.D. Highway 11 over Interstate 90 at Brandon. Traffic at the bridge ends will be signaled to one lane. This one-way traffic diversion will be maintained until Friday, July 19, 2024.

This project includes the reconstruction of exit 406 (Brandon) with added lighting, signals, and mainline Interstate work. This project also includes three structure replacements. The interchange will be reconstructed as a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). Westbound I-90 lanes (along with the railroad structure on I-90) will be reconstructed in 2024 and the eastbound lanes in 2025. The interchange itself and new structure over I-90 will be reconstructed between the 2024 and 2025 construction seasons.

Featured Project Information: Find more information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i90-exit406-brandon-pcn-4433.

Sign Up for Text Notifications: For updates on MAJOR traffic changes about this project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "I90Exit406" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.  The prime contractor for this $41.3 million project is T & R Contracting of Sioux Falls, S.D. The anticipated overall completion of the DDI reconstruction project at Brandon (exit 406) is June 2026.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

