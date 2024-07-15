Jonathan Gardow Joins FOMAT Medical Research as Vice President of Business Development
FOMAT Medical Research appoints Jonathan Gardow as VP of Business Development. His expertise will drive growth and strengthen client relationships.OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOMAT Medical Research is glad to announce the appointment of Jonathan Gardow as the new Vice President of Business Development, effective July 15, 2024. Jon Gardow, with dual degrees in Biology and Sociology, has built his career within the drug development industry over the past 13 years, working with Sponsors, CROs, research sites, and clinical technology providers. His deep understanding of the clinical research ecosystem and unique insights of the interconnections between buyers and sellers across industry stakeholders, has earned him recognition by his peers as one of the most respected and innovative business development executives and entrepreneurs in the industry.
Jon believes firmly in making clinical trials more accessible to the world's population. He has been a staunch advocate for modernizing the way sites and participants receive compensation, notably evangelizing on behalf of the industry's leading clinical payments provider. In 2017, Jon co-founded ClinSearch Resources, a nationwide clinical staffing organization, where he served as President and Head of Business Development. In this role, he partnered with growing organizations to expand their presence into new therapeutic indications and product lines. Under his leadership, ClinSearch Resources grew into a multimillion-dollar organization, renowned for its innovative recruitment strategies and strategic human capital management.
At FOMAT, Jon will oversee the business development department and focus on strengthening and expanding client relationships. His efforts will seek to amplify the organization's successful track record of performing high-quality clinical research services and partner with innovative drug development experts to bring new treatments to market. Jon's addition to our executive management team underscores FOMAT's commitment to innovation and strategic growth in the clinical research industry.
"Jonathan Gardow's extensive experience and innovative approach to business development will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission of improving patient outcomes through clinical research for everyone," said Nicholas Focil, CEO of FOMAT Medical Research. "His expertise in strategic planning, relationship management, and business growth will be instrumental in driving our continued success and expansion."
Simon Corman, FOMAT’s Chief Growth Officer added, "We are thrilled to welcome Jon to our leadership team. Having worked closely with Jon in a previous client relationship, we have firsthand experience of the exceptional strategic insights and dynamic leadership he brings to the table. This addition is a pivotal step in our ongoing commitment to professionalizing our organization and building scalable, sustainable growth. Jon's expertise in driving sales and business development will be instrumental in realizing our growth mandate and ensuring we continue to exceed the expectations of our clients and partners."
"I am excited to join FOMAT Medical Research and contribute to its mission of advancing clinical research," said Jonathan Gardow. "I look forward to working with the talented team at FOMAT to strengthen our client relationships and expand our impact in the industry. Together, we will continue to innovate and bring new treatments to market, ultimately improving patient outcomes."
About FOMAT Medical Research
FOMAT Medical Research is a pioneering research site network based in California, known for its extensive network and commitment to improving patient outcomes through clinical research for everyone. By focusing on diversity and innovation, FOMAT collaborates with industry leaders to expedite the development of new therapies across various therapeutic areas. As a prominent member of hyperCORE International, FOMAT leverages global resources to advance healthcare solutions.
