Attorney General Jackley Statement On Shooting at Trump Rally

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, July 13, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-280-2296

PIERRE.S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley statement on shooting at Saturday’s former President Trump’s Rally in Pennsylvania:

“Violence of any kind, whether directed at public figures or private citizens, has no place in our society. Thank you to the law enforcement officers who rushed to protect former President Trump and those at the rally. We also extend our condolences to the families of those who have either died or have been injured as a result of today’s shooting.”

-30-