INNOVATION WOMEN SPEAKERS BUREAU ADDS ENTREPRENEUR AND AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR PAT MILLER TO ITS NATIONAL ROSTER
Innovation Women connects dynamic female speakers with event organizers who are looking to diversify panels and keynotes to include more women.JACKSON, NJ, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pat Miller, founder of Blue Diamond Construction and author of the award-winning memoir, Kicking Karma’s Ass: Unbelievable Stories of Strength, Resilience and Perseverance, All Told with a Twist of Humor, is now a featured speaker with the national speakers bureau, Innovation Women.
A self-described “visibility” bureau for female speakers, Innovation Women connects female subject matter experts and professional speakers with event organizers who are looking to diversify their panels and keynotes to include more women who speak to a variety of topics and bring different perspectives to light.
As an entrepreneur, woman in construction, mother and wife, Miller’s life has always been full – and full of surprises. But several years ago, those surprises became almost unbearable. Within the space three years, she lost both her parents, her brother and the love of her life – her husband and business partner, Ray. And, in the process of caring for them all, she also almost lost her business, too.
It was the impetus to write her book which recounts her “Phoenixing up” and out of grief to rebuild her life both personally and professionally. Told with gritty wit and even grittier wisdom, Miller offers up stories from her life that are funny, sad, charming, heartbreaking – and always real. It is an inspirational tale of pulling up your boots – in this case, a steel-toed, designer pair – and getting on with life.
In her professional life, her bootstraps story offers audiences insight into what it takes to be a woman entrepreneur working in a man’s world – and succeeding.
Bottom line – she has lots to say about life, love, working hard, achieving success in a male-dominated field – construction – and getting through the difficult times and tremendous personal losses we all face at one point or another.
In live speeches, Miller recounts these stories of incredible strength and resilience with wit, grit and wisdom that entertain, inspire and enlighten the audience.
About Innovation Women
Innovation Women is a self-service online platform designed to connect entrepreneurial, technical and professional women with event managers to provide gender balance onstage (whether live or virtual) at conferences and events. Innovation Women speakers and subject matter experts benefit from visibility and new opportunities. Event managers benefit from the opportunity to create more inclusive, gender-balanced and diverse events.
To learn more about Miller, her speaking engagement topics or to purchase a copy of her book, visit: www.patmiller.net.
Stephanie Hornback
Carway Communications, Inc.
+1 917-763-6805
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Pat Miller Keynotes New Jersey Subcontractors Association QUAD Event