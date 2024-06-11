ENTREPRENEUR AND FIRST TIME AUTHOR PAT MILLER RECEIVES INTERNATIONAL IMPACT BOOK AWARD
Award recognizes Miller's memoir, Kicking Karma’s Ass: Unbelievable Stories of Strength, Resilience and Perseverance, All Told with a Twist of Humor.
Sometimes things don’t work out the way we want, they instead work out better than we ever could have imagined.”JACKSON, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pat Miller announced today that her memoir, Kicking Karma’s Ass: Unbelievable Stories of Strength, Resilience and Perseverance, All Told with a Twist of Humor has received a 2024 International Impact Book Award.
— Pat Miller, Author and Owner of Blue Diamond Construction
Established to recognize and honor the most impactful independently published books, the International Impact Book Award selected Kicking Karma’s Ass as a winner in its Inspiration category, selecting it from among 300 other entries.
According to the award’s website, “At our core, we’re not just recognizing books; we’re celebrating impactful stories that resonate with excellence. Winning an International Impact Book Award is more than an accolade. It’s a testament to the quality and significance of the [writer’s] work.”
As an entrepreneur, woman in construction, mother and wife, Miller’s life has always been full – and full of surprises. But several years ago, those surprises became almost unbearable. Within the space three years, she lost both her parents, her brother and the love of her life – her husband and business partner, Ray. And, in the process of caring for them all, she also almost lost her business, too.
It was the impetus to write her book which recounts her “phoenixing up” and out of grief to rebuild her life both personally and professionally. Told with gritty wit and even grittier wisdom, Miller offers up stories from her life that are funny, sad, charming, heartbreaking – and always real. It is an inspirational tale of pulling up your boots – in this case, a steel-toed, designer pair – and getting on with life.
“I want to inspire and motivate others who feel totally alone in restarting their lives, to know it can be done no matter how bad things are, or were, that it can get better. That even though sometimes things don’t work out the way we want, they instead work out better than we ever could have imagined,” says Miller.
For more information about Miller or to purchase a copy of her book, visit: www.patmiller.net.
