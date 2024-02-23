PAT MILLER, AUTHOR, ENTREPRENEUR AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OWNER, NAMED 2024 WOMAN TO WATCH BY SOUTH JERSEY BIZ
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pat Miller, owner of Blue Diamond Construction and author of the memoir, Kicking Karma’s Ass, has been named one of the 2024 Women to Watch by South Jersey Biz Magazine and is featured in its latest edition.
The annual list showcases women business leaders who are not only at the top of their careers, but who also work to pave the way for the next generation of businesswomen and female entrepreneurs.
With more than 30 years of experience in commercial metal framing, Miller works with general contractors, architects, engineers and developers to design and build office buildings, apartments, supermarkets, restaurants, retail stores, and medical and educational facilities. All the while, she has been blazing a path for women in construction.
“I am so honored by South Jersey Biz’s recognition. When I started out more than three decades ago, there were very few women in construction,” said Miller. “As a young wife, mother and business owner, I could have benefited from someone like me to be a sounding board and navigate the challenges of working in a male-dominated field. Today, I’m always happy to share my experience, knowledge and wisdom with the next generation. And, I especially want to encourage women entrepreneurs in the industry.”
Visit https://www.southjerseybiz.net/article/2287/2024-Women-to-Watch to read the issue.
For more information about Miller or to purchase her book, visit: www.kickingkarmasass.com.
