15 July 2024

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reviewed the results of it’s activities in the first half of the year

On July 15, 2024, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to review the results of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy activities for the first half of this year, in which leaders and employees of the domestic diplomatic service took part.

During the meeting, reports were heard from the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and a number of the heads of departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. In addition, the agenda included identifying long-term tasks for the second half of the year.

During the meeting, it was noted that by the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan dated July 11, 2024, changes were made to the structure of the Central Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, namely, new departments were created – the Department of Foreign Policy Information and Digital Diplomacy and the Department of Consular Service. In this regard, at a meeting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, tasks related to the preparation of specific proposals for further improvement of consular work and foreign policy information were outlined.

