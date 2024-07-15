NORDIC WARE DEBUTS NORTHERN LIGHTS BAKEWARE; A COLLECTION OF COLORED OFFERINGS FOR EVERY HOME BAKER
Nordic Ware is bringing a pop of color – inspired by the recent activity in the Northern skies – to the kitchen in the form of its Northern Lights Collection.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether a novice baker looking to stock a brand new home kitchen or an advanced home baker that is responsible for every family birthday cake, there is something special about having a piece of bakeware that reflects a bit of personality. Now, Nordic Ware is bringing a pop of color – inspired by the recent activity in the Northern skies – to the kitchen in the form of its Northern Lights Collection.
“Northern Lights Bakeware is inspired by the beautiful Aurora Borealis in the night skies and infuses a pop of color that bakers are seeking with the best baking properties of aluminum,” says Jennifer Dalquist, evp/Nordic Ware. With Nordic Ware’s deep Scandinavian heritage and American roots, this line is the perfect nod to the company’s culture.
Northern Lights Bakeware stuns in a variety of colors, including Golden Hour, a pink-gold hue that is designed to mimic the colors of sunsets; Twilight Blue, which highlights the stunning color of the sky just after sunset; Aurora Green, the most stand-out shade of the Aurora Borealis; and Glacier White, a clean, calm tone reminiscent of glacial ice.
While the line looks gorgeous on display in the kitchen, in the oven and even on the table, the quality and durability expected from a Nordic Ware offering isn’t lacking here. Lighter than standard cast aluminum, these pure aluminum pans are still built to last; they heat evenly, are made without PFAS, and come with a five-year warranty. They’re also designed with a premium non-stick interior, which makes for easy release of baked goods as well as to clean up after baking.
Northern Lights is made up of some of Nordic Ware’s most popular bakeware shapes, including the Swirl Bundt® Pan; 6-Cup Formed Bundt® Pan; Mini Bundt® Cupcake Pan; and the Puppy Love Treat Pan, as well as the newly-launched French Twist Donut Pan. Made in the U.S., this line is currently available for purchase on NordicWare.com.
About Nordic Ware
The Nordic Ware family has prided itself in providing long-lasting quality products, which will be handed down through generations. Their business is firmly rooted in the trust, dedication and talent of their employees, a commitment to producing quality American-made products, a desire to provide excellence in service to their customers and their never-ending search for innovative new kitchenware products.
