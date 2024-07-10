EATER X HERITAGE STEEL EXPANDS COLLECTION FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL BRAND LAUNCH
To meet increased demand, Eater and Heritage Steel will add six new pieces to their cookware collection.CLARKSVILLE, TN, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eater and Heritage Steel today announced an expansion of the Eater x Heritage Steel collection, which the two brands launched last year to bring professional, chef-grade cookware to home cooks and food lovers at more affordable price points. To meet increased demand, Eater and Heritage Steel are building out the line with more cookware that enhances the cooking, serving and home entertaining experience.
New to the Eater x Heritage Steel line are the following:
1.5 Quart Mini Sauté with Lid: This mini sauté pan is unique to the market and solves the problem of cooking in small quantities. Despite its tiny size, this pan gets things done in the kitchen and on the grill. The 1.5-quart mini sauté is great for quickly preparing a quick pan sauce, searing small portions of protein, and sautéing vegetables.
2 Quart Saucepan with Lid: This 2-quart saucepan is an essential piece to the cookware collection, and is great for building sauces, blanching vegetables, and cooking rice, grains and more. It can also be used to cook up small portions or to separate out portions for dietary restrictions.
3 Quart Saucier with Lid: This saucier's sloped sides make it ideal for whisking up sauces or custards and increases the surface area for reducing liquids. It's also great for stirring up risotto, polenta, or oatmeal.
4 Quart Saucepan with Lid: This saucepan is excellent for soups, chili, stew, sauces and more. This larger size comes with a beautifully made side handle, which also lends itself to more stability and control.
5 Quart Sauce Pot with Lid: This sauce pot will easily become a new kitchen workhorse. An excellent choice for soups, chili, stew, sauces, and more, this functions as a more approachable stockpot. It’s also great for small-space living, as it takes up considerably less room than other pots with the same function.
6 Quart Rondeau with Lid: The shape of this 6-quart Rondeau is fit for searing, braising, oven-roasting, frying, pan roasting, and simmering. It is wide enough to help intensify flavors in liquids, but deep enough to effectively braise or poach — the type of cookware that quickly becomes a permanent fixture.
The Eater x Heritage Steel Cookware features a 5-ply fully clad stainless steel construction. The construction consists of an exterior layer of 439 stainless steel that is optimized for induction cooking while still being easy to clean, while the inner core is a tri-ply of aluminum that provides exceptional heat conductivity and responsiveness giving the chef or the home cook best in class performance and maximum control on the temperature of the pan. Heritage Steel developed this cookware with an 18/10 stainless steel cooking surface in the interior.
About Heritage Steel
Heritage Steel is a family-owned craft manufacturer of fully clad stainless steel cookware based in Clarksville, TN. They have more than 40 years experience building specialty cookware in the USA and are dedicated to equipping home cooks with durable, reliable cookware that inspires great cooking and lasts for generations.
About Eater
Eater is the locals-first authoritative guide to eating better. Eater is at the forefront of reporting on the restaurant industry, shaping food culture with its award-winning journalism and programming, as well as its beloved maps and guides. The network has grown into the leading voice in the food media space with its passion for great food and great stories spanning digital and social platforms, audio, OTT and television — including No Passport Required, Eater’s PBS docuseries with host Chef Marcus Samuelsson, celebrating America’s diverse immigrant food traditions, and a multi-year, multi-series deal with Hulu including Eater’s Guide to the World.
