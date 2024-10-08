CANGSHAN UPS THE ANTE ON HOSTING: WELCOME CANGSHAN FLATWARE

Cangshan Rain II flatware Cangshan RAIN Flatware collection

Cangshan is debuting two new flatware lines, intended to help continue the tradition of making memories around the table.

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cangshan has been a leader in knife design and utility; and it has also helped create beautiful moments of hosting friends and family at the dining room table, whether prepping for a family meal or adding an entertaining flair. Now, Cangshan is debuting two new flatware lines, intended to help continue the tradition of making memories around the table. RAIN Series: This line of flatware is built to last, while designed to impress with a stunning high-shine mirror finish. This series keeps it simple with clean lines but is durable enough to be used every day. RAIN comes with everything needed to create the perfect meal including dinner knives, forks, spoons, salad forks and teaspoons, but also with a variety of flatware needed to host multi-course meals, including a soup ladle, pie server, and several forks, knives and spoons created for a variety of serving purposes. Made with 18/10 stainless steel, RAIN is dishwasher safe so you can clean up quickly and spend more time with those you love. This flatware comes in a set of 120 with all the essentials, as well as a set of 20 and set of 47 to complement existing flatware sets as well. In addition, many pieces are available as open stock. RAIN II Series: Looking for something a bit slimmer and sleeker? Cangshan’s RAIN II Series is characterized by its slimmer profile, but is still as durable as its sister series, RAIN. Also with a high-shine mirror finish, this line is forged from 18/10 stainless steel so it can stand up to just about anything that can be thrown at it – including the dishwasher. RAIN II comes in a complete 103-piece set, including 12 dinner forks, salad forks, dinner spoons, dinner knives, coffee spoons, teaspoons, bouillon spoons and steak knives. This series set also includes several serving pieces; a 10-inch meat fork, sugar spoon, gravy ladle, pie server, serving spoons and a 7-inch butter knife. Don’t want to commit to an entire set? RAIN II is also available in a 20-piece and 47-piece set, so you can just add on to the flatware pieces you already have, whether modern or vintage. Select RAIN II pieces are also available in open stock options.##The Cangshan Cutlery Company was created from a passion for innovation. From concept to kitchen, we are driven to craft kitchen cutlery that is as inspiring as it is razor-sharp, desired by professional chefs and home cooks alike. For more information on Cangshan, please email Emily.Cappiello@gmail.com.

