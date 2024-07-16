Innovative Neakasa Products to Feature in Amazon Prime Day with Up to 33% Discounts

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, renowned for its excellence in pet care and home cleaning, is set to offer significant discounts on all its products during Amazon Prime Day 2024, including the newly released and highly praised Neakasa M1 Cat Litter Box and Neakasa Kitchen Composter.

The discounts will be available in two phases. From July 16th 00:00 AM to July 17th 23:59 PDT, customers can take advantage of significant savings on Amazon's 'Deal Of The Day,' with discounts of up to 33% off. After Prime Day, from July 18th at 00:00 to July 21st at 23:59 PDT, customers will have a final opportunity to grab the best deals they may have missed earlier.

Highlighted Offers:

Neakasa M1 Cat Litter Box: Already a best-seller in the self-cleaning cat litter box category within a month of its release, the M1 offers a comfortable and safe experience for cats and added convenience for their owners. During Prime Day, it will be available at 33% off, with $200 off, for only $399.99—the best price of the year. This is a great chance for those who haven't purchased it yet or who want to buy another one.

Neakasa Kitchen Composter: This recently launched product quickly converts kitchen waste into compost, helping people manage food waste efficiently, reduce pests, and prevent food waste, making home life more convenient. During Prime Day, it will be available at 20% off, with $100 off, for $399.99.

Exclusive Prime Day Discounts:

Neakasa's popular pet grooming system, the S1 Lite, will also be on sale with a 20% discount. As the pioneering company in pet grooming systems, Neakasa ensures its products are both pet-friendly and user-friendly, simplifying daily grooming for pet owners and helping maintain a cleaner home.

Extended Sale

If you miss the Prime Day event from July 16th to July 17th, Neakasa will also hold a four-day extended sale until July 21st, 23:59PM PDT, offering the same Prime Day prices. This provides an additional opportunity to purchase Neakasa's products at discounted rates. Customers are encouraged to add their preferred products to their cart on Neakasa's Amazon Store and set reminders to take advantage of these offers.