AppWork Recognizes Leading Properties in Maintenance with Summer 2024 Awards
Honoring the best in property maintenance, AppWork reveals the Summer 2024 Top 25 Maintenance Rating Badge winners, based on highest resident ratings
It is an honor to recognize these exceptional properties. Their unwavering commitment to maintenance excellence elevates resident satisfaction and sets a benchmark for the entire industry.”RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppWork, the premier multifamily maintenance management software, proudly announces the 25 winners of the Summer 2024 Top Maintenance Rating Badge. This distinguished accolade honors properties that excel in maintenance services, as evidenced by the highest percentage of 4 & 5-star work order ratings from verified resident reviews.
— Sean Landsberg
Sean Landsberg, CEO of AppWork, commented, “Recognizing these exceptional properties is an honor. Their unwavering commitment to maintenance excellence not only elevates resident satisfaction but also sets a benchmark for the entire property management industry.”
The Summer 2024 Winners by Rank:
1. Lancaster Village - Lancaster, CA
2. The Village at West Long Branch - West Long Branch, NJ
3. Elevate at Woodstock - Woodstock, GA
4. Park33 - Goshen, IN
5. Stewards Crossing Apartments - Lawrenceville, NJ
6. Colony Apartments - Wilmington, DE
7. Vintage Park Apartments - Houston, TX
8. Avana Blu - Cape Canaveral, FL
9. Spring Crossings - Newark, DE
10. Morningside Courts - Atlanta, GA
11. Rosemont Cityview - Marietta, GA
12. The Atlantic BridgeMill - Canton, GA
13. Dawson Forest - Dawsonville, GA
14. The Hills of Corona - Corona, CA
15. Addison Cove - Merritt Island, FL
16. Monarch at Godley Station - Savannah, GA
17. Paces Run - Columbia, SC
18. Marella Bay - Merritt Island, FL
19. Crossings of Dawsonville - Dawsonville, GA
20. Sycamore Canyons Apartments - Riverside, CA
21. The Pointe at Preston Ridge - Alpharetta, GA
22. Meridian at 2825 - Fort Myers, FL
23. Chateau Apartments - Wilmington, DE
24. The Preserve at Forest Hill - Macon, GA
25. The Trails at Canyon Crest - Riverside, CA
Recognizing Excellence in Maintenance
The Top Maintenance Rating Badge is awarded quarterly to multifamily properties that achieve the highest levels of resident satisfaction through exceptional maintenance services. These ratings are based on verified resident reviews, ensuring that the feedback reflects genuine experiences and reliable data. The Summer 2024 winners have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to maintaining their properties, resulting in high resident approval and satisfaction.
Sean Landsberg's Vision
Sean Landsberg, CEO of AppWork, emphasizes the significance of this award in the broader context of property management. “Maintenance is a critical component of resident satisfaction and overall property success. By recognizing properties that excel in this area, we not only highlight their achievements but also set a standard for others to aspire to. Our goal at AppWork is to support all properties in reaching these high standards.”
Landsberg continues, “The properties we are honoring today have gone above and beyond to ensure that their residents enjoy a well-maintained and comfortable living environment. This dedication is reflected in the glowing reviews from their residents, which is the most authentic form of recognition any property can receive.”
The Evaluation Process
The Top Maintenance Rating Badge program involves a rigorous evaluation process. Properties are assessed based on the percentage of 4 & 5-star ratings they receive from residents over a given period. This method ensures that the recognition is based on consistent performance and genuine resident satisfaction.
AppWork utilizes advanced analytics to gather and analyze the data from work order completions and resident feedback. This comprehensive approach ensures that the winners truly represent the best in the industry.
Benefits of the Top Maintenance Rating Badge
Winning properties receive several benefits that enhance their reputation and appeal. These include a virtual badge for their website, which can be displayed prominently to showcase their achievement. Additionally, each winning property receives a physical trophy to display in their offices, serving as a testament to their dedication to maintenance excellence.
These awards not only boost the trust and confidence of current residents but also make the properties more attractive to prospective tenants. In an industry where competition is fierce, having a Top Maintenance Rating Badge can significantly enhance a property’s marketability.
AppWork’s Commitment to Excellence
AppWork is dedicated to transforming the multifamily maintenance landscape through cutting-edge technology and superior customer support. The company’s mission is to help property owners and managers deliver outstanding maintenance services, ensuring resident satisfaction and property excellence.
The Top Maintenance Rating Badge program is a key component of this mission. By recognizing and rewarding properties that excel in maintenance, AppWork encourages all properties to strive for higher standards and continuous improvement.
Looking Ahead
As AppWork continues to innovate and evolve, the company remains committed to supporting the multifamily industry in achieving excellence. The Top Maintenance Rating Badge program will continue to recognize and celebrate those properties that go above and beyond in providing exceptional maintenance services.
For more information on the Top Maintenance Rating Badge Program and how AppWork can enhance your property’s maintenance management, visit AppWork's Website.
About AppWork
AppWork is the leading software solution for multifamily maintenance management. Committed to transforming property management through innovative technology and superior customer support, AppWork empowers property owners and managers to deliver outstanding maintenance services, ensuring resident satisfaction and property excellence.
The company offers a comprehensive suite of tools to streamline maintenance operations, improve communication, and enhance resident satisfaction. From work order management to advanced analytics, AppWork provides everything property managers need to maintain their properties at the highest standards.
Sean Landsberg
AppWork
+1 3479091604
Seanl@AppWorkCo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube