Polymer Deck Seals Scheduled to Begin on Pierre Area Bridges

For Immediate Release:  Friday, July 12, 2024

Contact:  Dean VanDeWiele, Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – A multi-location polymer deck seal project is scheduled to begin today, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Stanley, Haakon, Jackson, Brule, and Lyman Counties.  

Work on the project will begin on S.D. Highway 1806 in Lyman County with the grinding of two bridge decks over Straight and Cedar Creek. The project will then proceed to S.D. Highway 47 in Lyman County to grind the bridge deck over Bull Creek. The contractor will then move to Haakon and Jackson Counties to grind the bridge decks on U.S. Highway 14, east of Cottonwood. 

Once the decks have been ground, crews will return to each structure for deck patching and placement of the polymer deck seal. The deck grinding will take approximately one week to perform while the deck patching and polymer decks seals should be complete by the end of August, weather permitting.

During all operations including deck grinding, deck patching, and polymer deck sealing; traffic will be carried through the work zones with the use of stop and go signing at the bridges. The traveling public can expect minor delays during these times. 

The contractor for this $2.12 million project is Corr Construction Services, Inc. of Hermosa, SD. 

