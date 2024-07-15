Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur: Announces Public Speaking Availability to Empower Addicts to Transform Their Lives and Become Successful Entrepreneurs

New Hampshire, United States – Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur has announced his availability for public speaking engagements aimed at empowering substance abuse addicts to transform their lives by becoming successful entrepreneurs.

Eric Spofford, among countless individuals in America, struggled with opioid addiction. After recovering, he was inspired by his achievement and founded New Hampshire’s first sober living house, later selling the company and becoming a self-made multimillionaire. The announcement of his availability for public speaking aims to inspire addicts to transform their lives and pursue entrepreneurship. By sharing his journey from battling addiction and homelessness to achieving multimillionaire status, he hopes to motivate others to follow a similar path to success.

The journey from addict to becoming a sober entrepreneur with a $100,000,000 net worth was strenuous. At just 10 years old Eric Spofford started drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana, and progressed to OxyContin and heroin as he grew up. This led to four overdoses, one of which required resuscitation. Eric started the recovery process with a stint at a rehab center but unfortunately relapsed and became homeless.

After hitting the lowest part of his life, Eric started the process of recovery again. This time he sought community and advice from AA who introduced him to the 12-step program, personal development work, and recovery work.

This led Eric to found and operate The Granite House, a sober living house which was the first of its kind in New Hampshire. Under his leadership, the business grew to become one of the largest addiction treatment organizations in New England. In 2021, the company was sold for nine figures.

Despite selling The Granite House, Eric’s mission is to continue supporting others facing similar struggles, this time in the format of guest speaking. The goal of the new public speaking availability is to provide hope, advice, and motivation to those suffering from substance abuse and encourage individuals to turn their lives around. By participating as a guest on podcasts or speaking at events, he aims to reach and help as many people as possible.

Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur speaking topics will revolve around his past experiences and personal insight into the following:

Entrepreneurship

Business Development / Management

Overcoming Adversity

Addiction Management

Mental Health

Real Estate Development / Investing

Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur is inspiring people who suffer from substance abuse. His life-changing journey from addict to multimillionaire shows that a person’s lowest points can serve as springboards for our greatest successes.

Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur is available for keynote speaking events and as a podcast guest. To book Eric as a guest speaker, visit the website and fill out the contact form.

About Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur

Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur is an addict turned real estate mogul and business entrepreneur. Eric Spofford now inspires addicts to turn their lives around and helps aspiring entrepreneurs by sharing his journey and providing supportive resources.

More Information

To learn more about Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur and his public speaking availability, please visit https://ericspofford.com/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/eric-spofford-entrepreneur-announces-public-speaking-availability-to-empower-addicts-to-transform-their-lives-and-become-successful-entrepreneurs/

About Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur

Eric Spofford is the CEO of Spofford Enterprises. He is an entrepreneur, speaker, coach, recovered drug addict, and student of the game. At 23, inspired by his own struggles with addiction, Eric founded and operated one of the largest addiction treatment organizations in New England, which he sold for nine figures in 2021.

Contact Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur

Website: https://ericspofford.com/