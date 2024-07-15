Creatio and Checkin.com Group Join Forces to Further Improve Onboarding Capabilities for Businesses Worldwide
The partnership will further enhance onboarding capabilities as such, improve efficiency for businesses worldwideBOSTON, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Checkin.com Group, a provider of software for faster and easier onboarding, including signup, identity, and login solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance the user experience by integrating advanced onboarding capabilities into Creatio's no-code platform, thereby streamlining the customer journey and improving efficiency for businesses worldwide.
Based out of Sweden, Checkin.com offers advanced technologies and a unique end-to-end solution that reshapes how consumers worldwide “checkin” with products and brands online.
“We are very excited to sign a platform that both showcases the strength of our Technical Partnerships strategy and our increased focus on North America. Creatio, with its global presence and strong focus on a great user experience, is a perfect match for the Checkin.com software. We are convinced that we will add a lot of value for the customers that are active on the platform, helping them more easily and efficiently identify and onboard their users while staying compliant”, comments Christian Karlsson, CEO at Checkin.com Group.
Creatio offerings include an AI-powered no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. The company helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
Creatio’s composable architecture empowers organizations to accelerate the application design process and maximize the re-usability of ready-to-use components. All the components are pluggable, replaceable, and reusable, substituting the significant amount of configuration, customization, and development work by the process of assembling applications with available blocks and components.
“We are thrilled to welcome Checkin.com Group to the Creatio partner community,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative, no-code solutions that empower organizations to enhance their workflows and customer experiences. We look forward to the value this collaboration will bring to our mutual clients across the globe.”
About Checkin.com Group
Checkin.com Group creates shareholder value through capital efficient growth achieved by strong organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The Group’s advanced technologies and innovations offers a unique end to end solution that reshapes how end users checkin with products and brands online. The comprehensive framework gathers multiple hyper specialized technologies that covers every aspect of an end user’s checkin experience.
The company has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, but operates and recruits globally to attract world-leading talent across the globe.
Checkin.com Group’s share is since 2021 listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "CHECK”.
For more information about the company visit: https://group.checkin.com/investors/
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
