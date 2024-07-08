Joiin launches new app vendor partners’ directory
Joiin, the consolidated financial reporting platform, is delighted to launch its directory of app vendor partners on its website.
Depending on which accounting software is being deployed, business teams and accountancy firms can build sophisticated systems to manage their finances by utilising apps from relevant marketplaces.
— Paul Shipway, Chief Commercial Officer, Joiin
The new app vendor partners' directory will share information about similar companies with app platforms like Joiin; ones that also integrate with major cloud accounting software such as Xero, QuickBooks and Sage.
The common thread between Joiin and its partners is that each app integrates with cloud accounting software such as Xero, QuickBooks, and Sage, while all partner apps also integrate seamlessly with the Joiin app to deliver even more powerful reporting.
Joiin is then committed to collaborating with its partners to showcase how their apps work together to support multi-entity businesses already using Xero, QuickBooks or Sage.
The mutual aim is to support multi-entity businesses with common challenges, such as managing month-end reporting, establishing more robust processes, increasing business efficiency, and building an effective finance system for in-house accountants and business finance teams.
Who's in the new directory?
The new directory includes partners such as ApprovalMax, which automates the accounts payable process and creates robust financial controls for multi-entity organisations. Mayday helps reduce time spent on month-end tasks, while nettTracker takes the pain out of recording fixed assets, prepaid expenses, deferred revenue, and accruals, creating all the journal entries you need within your chosen accounting software. Airwallex supports a range of businesses with a key focus on companies scaling internationally with multiple entities dealing with multiple currencies. Roveel is a powerful reporting and data visualisation platform, offering a comprehensive suite of interactive dashboards and reports.
Kate Baker, Social Media and Communities Manager at Joiin, said: “Because we continuously partner with other app vendors, we want to show them some love and give them a shout-out on our website. We've created a space to do this in our new partners’ directory.”
Paul Shipway, Chief Commercial Officer at Joiin, said: “In the new directory, our aim is to provide information to business teams and accountancy firms looking to purchase marketplace apps, so they understand the benefits of both Joiin’s reporting app and those of our app vendor partners.
“By utilising apps from their relevant marketplace, depending on which accounting software is being deployed, business teams and accountancy firms can build sophisticated systems to manage their finances, and we want our powerful app and our partners’ apps to be at the centre of these systems.”
