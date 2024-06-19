Joiin celebrates B Corp Certification
Joiin is thrilled to announce its B Corp Certification.
We're delighted to achieve B Corp Certification. It is a testament to our hard work and dedication to the triple bottom line – People, Planet & Profit – and to balancing purpose with business success”EXETER, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOWM, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joiin is thrilled to announce its B Corp Certification, an international endorsement that recognises the company's collective commitment to upholding the highest standards of social, economic, and environmental responsibility.
— Paul Shipway, Chief Commercial Officer, Joiin
B Corp – a force for good
Certification means that Joiin is now part of a community of businesses leading the way for a better future, putting people, communities and the environment we all live in first.
For Kate Baker, Joiin’s Social Media and Communities Manager, who led the certification process, B Corp puts Joiin within a global movement of companies dedicated to using business as a force for good.
Kate Baker, Joiin’s Social Media and Communities Manager, commented: “The B Corp Certification process has been fascinating, challenging and at times quite intense! It’s a huge achievement for us at Joiin. I’m thrilled to bits we’ve been certified and the entire team is proud to join a community of businesses making a difference.”
How has Joiin achieved B Corp status?
Achieving B Corp status is a significant milestone. It involves a rigorous process that begins with a comprehensive application that examines every aspect of business practices – from environmental impact and community involvement to employee welfare and governance structures. It’s not just about ticking boxes; it’s about demonstrating genuine, measurable commitment to making a positive impact.
The verification process, which can take up to a year, involves detailed documentation, third-party assessments, and often a series of challenging improvements to meet the standards set by B Lab, the nonprofit behind the B Corp certification.
For Joiin, this journey has been one of reflection and growth, aligning our business practices with the values we want in our community.
The company strongly believe that profit and purpose go hand in hand, and it doesn’t stop now. It is excited about the future and the opportunities this certification brings.
Joiin’s Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Shipway, said: “We are delighted to achieve B Corp Certification at Joiin. This milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to social and environmental responsibility, reflecting the inclusive and sustainable culture we are working hard to build. It is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to the triple bottom line – People, Planet, and Profit – showcasing our ongoing efforts to balance purpose with business success.”
Notes for editors:
About B Corp:
Click here to find more information about B Corp Certification and what it means for Joiin and our community.
About Joiin:
Joiin makes consolidated financial reporting easy. Accountancy advisors and business finance teams can quickly create and share reports using their Xero, QuickBooks, Sage or Excel data by seamlessly integrating this data with Joiin’s platform.
The Joiin platform works by crunching the numbers and consolidating data to create a range of digital reporting – from performance dashboards and off-the-shelf reports to detailed report packs and customisable reporting.
The company’s strategy focuses on making the complex task of consolidated financial reporting much more straightforward for its customers. This delivers a better real-time understanding of group finances, meaning Joiin’s users can spend less time on manual consolidations and more time adding value to their businesses.
