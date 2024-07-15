Business Reporter: Gaining a 360-degree view of the materiality of ESG risks
How to get a clear and dynamic understanding of the sustainability landscapeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Mary Foley, Expert Services Strategy Director at Enhesa, a leading provider of global regulatory and sustainability intelligence, talks about how companies can stay ahead of the curve when it comes to ESG and sustainability compliance and reporting. Although the era of greenwashing – especially in the US – is being superseded by green hushing, standardised sustainability and ESG reporting is here to stay and companies risk paying huge fines and suffering reputational damage if they remain oblivious to the urgency to comply.
Although in the US, lawmakers and investors put an immense pressure on companies to drop ESG policies altogether, the number and relevance of sustainability regulations, standards and frameworks keep increasing. With two major European regulations – CSRD and CSDDD – already having taken effect and international accounting standards already being adopted around the globe, businesses will need to disclose information on the risks and opportunities that arise from social and environmental issues resulting from their business activity. The CSRD alone includes some of the most rigorous sustainability reporting requirements ever to be imposed on businesses, among them the responsibility for businesses to disclose sustainability related risks not only in their own business but also in those of their suppliers. Increasingly, figures on the impact of a business on people and the environment are going to become an integral part of its general financial reporting. The inclusion of suppliers in the mix ensures that in the long run, it’ not just large European business that these regulations will apply to but also global ones of all shapes and sizes.
Partnering with Enhesa can help companies leverage the right ESD and sustainability data, improve their reporting processes and streamline their compliance decision making. Partners can also be instrumental in keeping their clients up-to-speed with changing regulations and emerging frameworks and ensuring that compliance programmes withstand the strictest scrutiny.
To learn about the latest trends in sustainability and ESG reporting, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Enhesa
Enhesa simplifies the complex landscapes of compliance and sustainability, empowering global businesses to take action in order to create a more sustainable future. Enhesa’s 360° intelligence for operations, products, chemicals management and sustainability solutions helps clients mitigate risk, stay compliant, and make sustainable choices – throughout both their organization and the supply chain.
https://www.enhesa.com/
Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 6488
email us here