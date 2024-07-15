Aiarty Image Enhancer Review Contest Is Underway with $10K Cash Prizes

Aiarty Image Enhancer Review Contest

Aiarty Image Enhancer review contest is live, offering $10K in cash prizes for 100 winners and 50% off coupon for Aiarty full license to unlimited participants.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, a leading multimedia software provider, is excited to announce a new campaign, “Test Aiarty, Publish Review, Win Reward”, encouraging users to try the AI-powered Aiarty Image Enhancer and share their experiences. With a total of $10,000 in cash prizes for 100 winners, participants can win in three categories: image review ($50 each for 40 winners), short video review ($100 each for 40 winners), and YouTube video review ($200 each for 20 winners). Anyone interested in this contest can join it before Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. PST.

This contest is open to everyone, regardless of image or video editing expertise. Aiarty Image Enhancer is lightweight and easy to use, even for beginners. Reviews don't need to be complex; users simply need to process any image with Aiarty and share their thoughts on the experience. Winners will be randomly selected from those who publish a review, rather than being judged on the quality of their images or videos.

In addition to cash rewards, there is a participation prize for unlimited participants: a 50% off discount on a full license for Aiarty Image Enhancer, saving up to $77.

For specific rules and to enter, please visit: https://www.aiarty.com/ai-image-enhancer/review-contest.htm

About Aiarty Image Enhancer

Aiarty Image Enhancer is an AI-powered image upscaling and enhancement tool for Windows and Mac. It uses 3 advanced AI models, namely More-Detail GAN v2, Smooth Diff v2, and Real-Photo v3, to increase image resolution up to 32K, reduce noise and blur, remove pixelation, and even generate realistic details.

Thus, users can test Aiarty on low-resolution, noisy, blurry, or pixelated images, and see how well it enhances the image quality. Images can be self-captured photos, downloaded images, and even AI-generated creations from tools like Midjourney. Additionally, users can evaluate Aiarty’s hardware requirements and its compatibility with regular computers.

How to win Aiarty 50% off coupon

Participants simply need to go to the contest page and share any of the images or videos enhanced by Aiarty on Facebook or Twitter. They will receive a 50% off coupon for Aiarty Image Enhancer full license via email upon successful sharing of images/videos and submission of their email address. There's no limit on the number of coupons available.

How to win cash prizes

1. Try Aiarty Image Enhancer: Participants can use their own images or those provided by Digiarty.

2. Publish a review: Post review on any of these social platforms: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest, or Reddit. Be sure to include the hashtag #Aiarty in the review and follow any of Aiarty’s social accounts.

3. Submit the review URL: Participants submit the review URL and their email address to the contest page.

Winners will be randomly selected weekly from those who shared their review on social media. They will be informed via email and announced on the Aiarty Facebook page.

"We're excited to give users the opportunity to experience Aiarty Image Enhancer firsthand and share their valuable feedback," said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty. "This contest not only rewards users but also helps us continue developing innovative solutions that meet their needs."

About Aiarty

Aiarty, the new flagship brand of Digiarty Software, is dedicated to developing state-of-the-art AI tools that enhance the digital lives of people worldwide. With a team of passionate engineers and a commitment to innovation, Aiarty is poised to revolutionize the way users interact with and experience digital content.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 18 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.aiarty.com/

