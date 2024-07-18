Modi's India Brings the Message of Peace and Unity on Times Square
L-R Satnam Singh Sandhu M.P, Dr.Shamender Talwar, Professor Himani Sood, Ann Clare Bornholt FRSA, Founders of IMF & TUFF
The ancient Indian concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' translates to 'the world is one family,' underlining India's commitment to global unity. This has been emphasized by Prime Minister Modi”NEW YORK , USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking moment, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's powerful message of unity and peace lit up the iconic screens of Times Square, captivating a global audience. This historic event, co-organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) and The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF), marks a significant milestone as the first appearance of an Indian leader on this world-renowned platform.
The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and IMF Convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu, IMF Co-founder Professor Himani Sood, and TUFF Co-founders Ann Clare Bornholt and Dr. Shamender Talwar. They joined a vibrant crowd in Times Square, united in witnessing PM Modi’s stirring call for global harmony and cooperation.
Dr. Shamender Talwar expressed the profound impact of this occasion, stating, "Prime Minister Modi's presence on Times Square screens marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first world leader to be featured in this iconic location. The Unity of Faiths Foundation and the Indian Minorities Foundation are immensely proud to have organized this event, showcasing his message that the world is one family."
Modi's address was a clarion call for global unity, emphasizing the urgent need for countries to collaborate in tackling common challenges such as climate change, economic inequality, and social unrest. Coinciding with his recent visit to Moscow, this event highlighted India's proactive role in international diplomacy and underscored the significance of global solidarity. The choice of Times Square, a global crossroads, and the involvement of TUFF and IMF ensured that Modi's message reached a diverse, international audience, resonating deeply with younger generations and representing a modern approach to diplomacy.
As PM Modi's video played, the atmosphere was electrified by Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman's "Maa Tujhe Salaam" musical score, with chants of “Modi Modi” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” filling the air. Members of the Indian-American community, multi-faith leaders, and individuals from various fields gathered to celebrate Modi 3.0 and India's global ascent at this iconic New York City destination.
The event highlighted India’s growing stature under PM Modi and the promise of a prosperous, sustainable, and harmonious planet envisioned by a Modi-led India. It was a celebration of India's global rise, reflecting the country's dynamic and inclusive growth.
TUFF and IMF also unveiled their joint global project, "I AM BHARAT," set to be announced in the coming months. This unique program aims to explore the new India, showcasing its vibrant and inclusive progress.
Earlier in the day, religious leaders from minority communities and the Indian Diaspora in the United States praised PM Modi for his commitment to inclusive growth, ensuring minorities are equal partners in the nation’s rise. During a 'Roundtable Meeting', these leaders thanked PM Modi for fostering universal brotherhood and communal harmony.
All Indian citizens, regardless of religious affiliation, have benefitted from the polices lifting over 250 million people out of poverty. India's growth story is poised to reach new heights.
The day concluded with a walk of solidarity from 47th Street to Father Duffy Square, celebrating the spirit of India. The Indian Diaspora expressed confidence in India’s continued growth under Modi 3.0, driven by its scientific and technological prowess. This event embodied a real sense of solidarity and celebration, illustrating the unprecedented change and inclusive prosperity unfolding in India under PM Modi's leadership.
Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and IMF Convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu said "Prime Minister Modi has always emphasizing the need for global unity over conflict and division. He called for peace, brotherhood, and collective action, stressing the importance of moving forward together to address global challenges and promote development and welfare for all. Peace, unity and harmony are at the core of various philosophies in India which has long history of embracing various religions and traditions. The ancient Indian concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' translates to 'the world is one family,' underlining India's commitment to global unity. For this, PM Modi has always emphasized the need to shift from individualistic thinking to a collective 'One Family' mindset and support one another, sharing experiences, and building a global support system to promote harmony and cooperation by uniting countries against common challenges such as climate change, economic inequality, and social unrest”.
Jonathan Granoff, President of the Global Security Institute said, “I am deeply inspired by the fact that India when it hosted G-20 recently highlighted that we are in fact One Earth, One Family with One Future based on the ancient wisdom of Upanishads that sits over the parliament of India that the world is One Family. Modi is leading with this motto and this is the practical necessity of the world today this spiritual insight of unity of humanity because it’s exactly that unity that we need to overcome our divisions and work together to protect one planet that gives us all life, the gift of creator, One Family One Future and I am so grateful to be able to support that message that India is carrying for all of us.”
Ann Clare Bornholt, Co-Founder, The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF) said, “PM Modi is exceptional; he has phenomenal job ahead of him. He is an extraordinary man with an extraordinary force behind him. He has a lot of people hoping for that he is going to help underprivileged. No leader has ever before, not in India, not anywhere else, crossed barriers and dealt with them like PM Modi has done; he is breaking them all on every level. It would be wise for people globally to support his concept of One Family One World One planet. I bow down to the courage of PM Modi.”
Dr Neeta Jain, Founder & President of International Ahimsa Foundation and representative of Jain Community in New York, said, “Our foundation promotes Ahimsa (non-violence) especially in our young children because they are our future as our Prime Minister Narendra Modi also believes in our future generation. I resonate with our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision and belief of Akhand Bharat means that entire India is united and one nation and he believes in the ancient Indian wisdom of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam that the whole world is one family; every single country of this world is one family. What connects Jains with Modi ji is his attitude, his actions, his behaviour and what we believe in pluralism. Modi ji is himself is a big example of that. What is doing around the world and the country shows he is a big follower of Jainism. Everybody knows that Modi ji practices Jainism in his everyday life and he really believes in Ahimsa (non-violence). Ahimsa or non-violence is the supreme religion. He believes in that and that is the only way to bring the whole world together under one umbrella.”
Praising PM Modi for the spreading the message of universal brotherhood and harmony world over, Former Executive World Bank, Gurcharan Singh said, “It was indeed a very delightful experience to watch the video here at Times square NYC that showcased the unparalleled developmental works done by PM Modi. Today, PM Modi’s message of unity and harmony has spread all across the world. PM Modi tremendous respect for all communities and share special bond and affection with Sikhs. PM Modi has said that all communities must celebrate Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, this shows his love, respect and deep affection for Sikhism and Sikh Gurus. All Sikhs of USA are with Modi Ji."
