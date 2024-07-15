Submit Release
News Search

There were 186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,833 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ashland Village of Bailey Lakes
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Village of Loudonville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Athens County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Auglaize German Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Clark New Carlisle Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Clermont Union Township, Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton Coshocton City and County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Coshocton County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
City of Strongsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
City of Cleveland - Ridge Road Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Cleveland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Cleveland Department of Public Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Darke Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Erie Erie County Landfill
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fairfield Fairfield County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Carroll
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Amanda
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin City of Reynoldsburg
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Westerville Visitors and Convention Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Groveport Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Village of Crown City
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Geauga Thompson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Troy Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Huntsburg Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Guernsey County District Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Hamilton Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - Northwest Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - Southwest Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - Central Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - East Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Great Parks of Hamilton County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Hancock Blanchard Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Blanchard Valley Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Harrison Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Hocking Hocking County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Jefferson Warren Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Knox Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Knox Middlebury Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Pike Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Licking Licking County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas City of Oregon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Village of Lodi
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Chesterhill Marion Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Morrow Morrow County Hospital and Affiliates
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Seneca Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Put-in-Bay Township Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pickaway Pickaway County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Preble Preble County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Richland Bloominggrove Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Madison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Township
7/16/2024 TO 7/16/2024		 Performance Audit
Seneca Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Stark Lake Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit City of Norton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Trumbull Joseph Badger Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
City of Niles
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Brookfield Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Village of Roswell
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Union Union County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Van Wert Van Wert County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Warren Salem Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Springboro
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
City of Springboro
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Washington Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Muskingum Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Wayne East Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Clinton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Bridgewater Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Otsego Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Wood County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Rossford Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Way Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more