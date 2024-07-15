Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ashland
|Village of Bailey Lakes
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Village of Loudonville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|Athens County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Auglaize
|German Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Clark
|New Carlisle Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Clermont
|Union Township, Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Coshocton City and County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Coshocton County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|City of Strongsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|City of Cleveland - Ridge Road Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Cleveland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Cleveland Department of Public Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Darke
|Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Erie
|Erie County Landfill
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Carroll
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Amanda
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|City of Reynoldsburg
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Westerville Visitors and Convention Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Groveport Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Village of Crown City
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Geauga
|Thompson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Troy Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Huntsburg Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County District Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - Northwest Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - Southwest Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - Central Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - East Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Great Parks of Hamilton County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Blanchard Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Blanchard Valley Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Harrison
|Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Hocking
|Hocking County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson
|Warren Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Knox Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Knox
|Middlebury Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Pike Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Licking
|Licking County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|City of Oregon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Village of Lodi
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Chesterhill Marion Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Morrow
|Morrow County Hospital and Affiliates
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble
|Seneca Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Put-in-Bay Township Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Preble
|Preble County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Richland
|Bloominggrove Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Madison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison Township
7/16/2024 TO 7/16/2024
|Performance Audit
|Seneca
|Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Lake Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|City of Norton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Trumbull
|Joseph Badger Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|City of Niles
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brookfield Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Village of Roswell
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Union
|Union County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Warren
|Salem Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Springboro
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|City of Springboro
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Washington
|Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Muskingum Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wayne
|East Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Clinton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Bridgewater Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Otsego Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wood County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Rossford Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Way Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA