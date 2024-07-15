Natasha Owens’ Pro-Trump Anthem 'The Chosen One' Quickly Becoming Unofficial Theme Song of MAGA Movement
It has never been more clear that President Trump has been chosen by God, and the American people, to help save our nation.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Natasha Owens released her latest single and music video, “The Chosen One” (Radiate Music), she could never have imagined how prophetic it would become just a month later following the attempted assassination of former President Donald J. Trump. And the viral contagiousness of the pro-Trump anthem on TikTok alone - with over 582 million posts and counting - indicates that the song is quickly becoming the unofficial theme song of the MAGA movement.
"Following the tragic event this weekend, everyone - including President Trump - is crediting divine intervention for sparing his life," says Natasha, who will be performing at the Republican National Convention (RNC) Prayer Breakfast later this week. "Even The Gateway Pundit declared him 'the chosen one.' It has never been more clear that President Trump has been chosen by God, and the American people, to help save our nation."
Inspired by an article titled The Chosen One from conservative radio and TV personality Wayne Allyn Root, Natasha collaborated with her writing partner and producer, GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin, to bring the new song to life. A Truth Social post from President Trump and a slew of media appearances including "The Root Reaction” on Real America’s Voice, helped kick the song into overdrive following the initial release in June.
"They have tried to defame his reputation, take away his money, take away his freedom and as of this past weekend take away his life,” says Natasha. "Throughout this process, one thing has become apparent. There has to be a special divine protection upon President Trump. There is no other way to explain it. He is the most pro-Life, pro-Christian and pro-Israel president in our American history. We are in a battle between good and evil. President Trump is an imperfect man but perfect for this job. He is a fearless warrior fighting for democracy, fighting for every American and fighting for such a time as this. Many are called and few are chosen.”
Natasha started the current trend of patriotic anthems topping the pop charts when her smash hit single “Trump Won" became a viral hit in 2023 amassing over 70 million social media impressions despite shadow banning and widespread reports of posts, retweets and shares being removed on nearly all platforms. The song shocked the music industry by immediately debuting at #1 on iTunes before debuting at #5 on the BILLBOARD Digital Sales Chart and #2 on the BILLBOARD Country Digital Song Sales Chart. President Trump repeatedly posted about the single at TruthSocial.
Her latest studio album, AMERICAN PATRIOT, is a bold, proud, powerful concept collection that bridges an unwavering love of country with the themes of faith and family that have always played a significant part in her artistry. The album includes notable tracks such as “America First” and "Stand for Life,” and the patriotic trend has continued with new singles "2nd Protects the First,” “Party People” and “The Star Spangled Banner.” She’s had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, Huckabee, Real America’s Voice, War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, CNN, Al Jezeera, and HLN, among others.
