Kids Art Day Sale on July 20th

[This] Saturday at 12 PM-4pm we will have 28 kids setting up to sell their art! We are so excited to host the 2nd Annual, Kids Art Day sale! This is a very special event here on the farm and an absolute blast! There will be a face painter, art installations a chance to add to the farm mural that were creating together, and a fun little dance dance party too! Come, bring your family to support the kids and the work that they’ve done, pet animals and hang out on the farm! This is a perfect opportunity to support kids learning about business creativity, and community in a positive environment. Special thanks to DJ-Jenifer’s Dad (Kyle Stasse) Penny Byrd, Cap’s Food Shack &Frankie’s NY Bagels for helping support this event!

