Submit Release
News Search

There were 170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,828 in the last 365 days.

Bank lending gathers pace in HCM City

VIETNAM, July 15 - HCM CITY — After a slump, bank credit in HCM City has picked up again and is expected to keep rising for the rest of the year since demand for funds is usually high at year-end, the State Bank of Vietnam has said.

Nguyễn Đức Lệnh, deputy director of the central bank’s HCM City branch, said banks’ outstanding loans as of June end were worth over VNĐ3.68 quadrillion (US$144 billion), 11.06 per cent over the same period last year. Loans outstanding in đồng accounted for 96 per cent.

The growth consolidated a rising trend after 2.03 per cent in June, 0.61 per cent in May and 0.35 per cent in April.

Bank lending has helped promote economic growth, he said.

He said the city economy grew at an “impressive” 6.46 per cent in the first six months of the year.

Low interest rates along with focused credit programmes, preferential credit packages and debt restructuring during the period helped businesses.

Action programmes by the banking industry to support enterprises have promoted credit growth, he said.

Out of a preferential credit package worth VNĐ509.86 trillion registered by 17 banks this year, over VNĐ273.78 trillion has been disbursed to more than 79,300 customers through the bank - business connection programme, he added.

Nguyễn Phước Hưng, permanent deputy chairman of the HCM City Union of Business Associations (HUBA), said businesses in the city have high demand for funds.

Some 45 per cent of businesses surveyed by HUBA want lower lending interest rates and more supportive policies to give them a hand in the context that demand has not completely recovered.

Businesses also wanted banks to “share their difficulties” by continuing to reduce loan interest rates, he added. — VNS

You just read:

Bank lending gathers pace in HCM City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more