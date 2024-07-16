Let’s Talk™ With Greg Schneider, CPP, CPT, Owner, Battle Tested Solutions, About The Attempted Trump Assassination
We are honored to chat with Greg Schneider, CPP, CPT, Owner, Battle Tested Solutions, about the security services he provides in anti-terrorism, risk assessment, intelligence, training & protection”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s Talk : Thank you for joining us today Greg. As we go to press with your interview, there was an assassination attempt on former President Trump. There are more questions than answers right now, and the investigations are on-going, but we would like to get your insight, and your perspective, about what we know thus far.
— Martin Eli, Publisher
Many are asking: how did the shooter get to the roof with a high-powered rifle and have a clear line of site? It reminds us of the open windows in office buildings around Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas when JFK was assassinated. What are your thoughts, Greg, from a security protection point of view?
Greg Schneider: More details are coming in but essentially the shooter was able to get on top of that roof at a point beyond the protective circle protecting Trump. The slope of the roof gave him cover to a degree. Witnesses saw the shooter climb on the roof and tried to get the Secret Service and local police’s attention for a few minutes but by the time they zeroed in on him it was too late.
Questions will be raised about the level of protection afforded Trump.
As more facts are coming to light in regards to the attempted assasination of former President Trump, these issues stand out to me:
1) The Secret Service did not conduct an effective advance to identify security vulnerabilities like a sniper on top of a building 400 ft away. The sanitized radius of protection was apparently not wide enough allowing the shooter access to his perch.
2) The communication breakdown from local police assets to the Secret Service caused a lag in response, upon being alerted by witnesses that a man with a gun was on a roof.
3) A lack of manpower could have also hindered deploying the best level of protection.
Let’s Talk™: It’s an honor to speak with a security professional with 30+ years of experience in working with U.S. and international law enforcement; including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, State Department Diplomatic Security Service (DSS), and U.S. Secret Service, as well as international security partners in several foreign countries.
Before we talk about your capabilities and the services you provide in much greater detail, please tell us more about your background.
Greg Schneider: I have over 25 years experience in military, security, and law enforcement operations garnered from service in Israel and the United States. I previously served in the Israel Defense Forces in a prestigious combat unit. After my service and subsequent experience in anti-terrorism, intelligence, and executive protection roles in Israel, I returned to the United States and worked for the New York City Department of Investigations and held numerous positions across the security landscape. For the last 15 years, I have been based in the San Francisco Bay Area, working as a security consultant and have conceived, managed and implemented international security operations and projects in Israel, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and the United States.
Let’s Talk™: Please give us an overview, Greg, of the core security services you provide regarding anti-terrorism, risk assessment, intelligence, training and protection.
Greg Schneider: My services are broken down in to three areas: 1) security management consulting (risk assessments/travel risk programs/workplace violence prevention. 2) Intelligence Program Development – (creating corporate intelligence solutions. 3) Tactical Response Training – improving situational awareness, active shooter survival, crisis management communications.
I have also been running a tactical fitness offering where I create specific training programs for current and future tactical professionals catered to the physical skill sets that they would require in the field. I am also a Krav Maga instructor.
Let’s Talk™: Without divulging any particular clients, of course, are there any recent projects, success stories and testimonials that you would like to mention?
Greg Schneider: I have worked with small to large sized companies domestically and internationally across multiple industries delivering numerous solutions to enhance security, safety, reputation, and business continuity. I have helped numerous nonprofit clients upgrade their physical security measures, which in one particular case recently, limited damage caused by a hate crime. Other clients of mine have seen the capabilities of their security staff improve as well as the critical thinking skills of upper management. The biggest success for my clients is when nothing happens – no hate crimes, robberies, or crisis of some sort.
Let’s Talk™: Congratulations on being selected by GSX to present at this years’ upcoming conference on September 25th. May we have a sneak peek regarding your topic and what are the key take-aways you would like attendees to derive from your talk? Any other upcoming events you’d like to mention?
Greg Schneider: I will be delivering a session titled Propaganda & Disinformation - The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. Attendees will come away with a better understanding of how information is presented to them, how it can be manipulated, and how one can be emotionally triggered to form an opinion or take an action. I am active with my local ASIS International chapter and will be delivering in August a session on Crisis Management on behalf of a study course or those security professionals seeking to earn their Certified Protection Professional (CPP) designation.
Let’s Talk™: We read with great interest, Greg, your 2023 published article, “Challenges in Protecting Jewish Sites from Hate Crimes” (https://www.securityinfowatch.com/security-executives/security-industry-services/article/21294986/challenges-in-protecting-jewish-sites-from-hate-crimes). With the horrific attack by Hamas against Israel on October 7 and the rise of antisemitism in the USA and worldwide, what are your current thoughts regarding “best practices” for Jewish sites, synagogues, places of business and schools at this time?
Greg Schneider: Jewish sites, businesses, and people have been under constant attack since October 7th. There is no magic formula to defeat antisemitism but “best practices” should include; enhanced situational awareness training for the individual, target hardening (physical security enhancements), community outreach and cooperation with local authorities, and tactical response training. People and sites under attack have to be their own first responders before the police arrive.
Let’s Talk™: Are you available for consultations with new potential clients and what is the best way to reach you?
Greg Schneider: I can be reached via email, LinkedIn, and Instagram
Email: gschneider@battletestedsolutions.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gsprotection/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/battletestedtrainer/?hl=en
Let’s Talk™: We understand that you a lecturer with SPY LEGENDS (https://www.spylegends.com/team/greg-schneider). Please tell us more ! Are there any other professional affiliations you would like to mention?
Greg Schneider: Spy Legends is the brain child of former Mossad Officer Avi Avner. The organizations gives interested parties access to lectures from security and intelligence professionals not just from Israel but also from other countries as well. I deliver lectures titled, “How Terrorist Groups Use Espionage to Recruit, Plan & Conduct Attacks”, “Propaganda & Disinformation”, and “How To Get People to Spy For You”.
I am active with ASIS International, the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC), Infragard, The Association of Threat Assessment Professionals (ATAP), the International Protective Security Board, and am a member of the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center (NCRIC).
Let’s Talk™: Let’s talk about your book for a moment, which is available on Amazon, Intelligence Planning for Security Professionals: How to Use the Intelligence Process to Protect and Grow (https://www.amazon.com/Intelligence-Planning-Security-Professionals-Process-ebook/dp/B075TG7ZXC) .
Greg Schneider: I published the e-book on Amazon in 2017 as a basic guideline and introduction for security professionals on the aspects on intelligence. Intelligence is essentially time specific information needed for stakeholders to take an action. I delve into the whole intelligence process from requirements (who, what, where, how, and why) to dissemination to end users.
Let’s Talk™: Thank you again for joining us today, Greg, is there anything else you would like to discuss today?
Greg Schneider: I like educating others be it corporate executives, security or intelligence colleagues, or the average person. I happy to share my knowledge with others and compliment service offerings of other security service providers.
About Greg Schneider, CPP, CPT
An accomplished public/private sector/corporate safety and security leader recognized for elevating and standardizing world class operational policies, procedures, and best practices at high value, high risk facilities throughout Northern California and in several foreign countries. While under contract with dozens of companies, public service agencies, and non-profit organizations, made strategic and operational changes that dramatically improved the efficacy of security operations in heavily trafficked commercial and at-risk public spaces. Consistently outperformed the competition by leveraging well trained safety and security personnel and optimizing use of leading-edge security technologies. Thirty years of success protecting people and property around the world.
Worked closely with U.S. and international law enforcement - FBI, DHS, State Department Diplomatic Security Service (DSS), and U.S. Secret Service, as well as international security partners in several foreign countries.
A prominent trainer, ASIS security conference presenter, and author on vital aspects of organizational safety and security, counterterrorism, and vulnerabilities associated with local, regional, and national security
Highly experienced ALIVE Certified Instructor (Active Shooter and Workplace Violence Survival Expert)
MS and BA Degrees in Criminal Justice - taught university graduate level classes on Security Management
Mitigated life-threatening conditions that put the public, large workforces, and large groups of people at risk , Protective Operations, Combat Operations, Antiterrorism, Security Program Management Training – Israel, United States.
Martin Eli
Let'sTalk.press
Martin@LetsTalk.press
Meet Greg Schneider, CPP, CPT, Owner, Battle Tested Solutions