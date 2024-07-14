SECNAV Del Toro Welcomes Home IKECSG From Deployment

Good afternoon, everyone!

And what a wonderful afternoon it is for so many family members and friends who are pierside with us today. It is my honor and privilege to welcome home the more than 7,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the IKE Carrier Strike Group!

As many of you know, following Hamas’s brutal attack against the people of Israel on October 7th, the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group with embarked Destroyer Squadron TWENTY-TWO and Carrier Air Wing THREE led Operation Prosperity Guardian in the Red Sea to deter further escalation and protect innocent commercial shipping against Iranian-aligned Houthi attacks.

For nearly seven months, the IKE Carrier Strike Group delivered exceptional naval power, answering the call of the President and the Commanders of U.S. Central Command and the U.S. Fifth Fleet to defend innocent civilian merchant mariners in waters critical to the flow of international commerce.

Our Navy-Marine Corps Team is at the forefront of defending and preserving global stability, and we remain committed to ensuring the freedom of navigation in international waters.

We must also remember that our Sailors and Marines are volunteers—volunteers who chose to dedicate their careers and their lives to defending the values and ideals we as an American people hold dear.

They understand that service is not an obligation—it is indeed a calling.

And as we’ve witnessed throughout the IKE Carrier Strike Group’s deployment, it is an opportunity to be a part of something much greater than ourselves, standing tall against the terrorist acts of the Iranian-aligned Houthis in defense of the defenseless.

Service to our country is fundamental to our democracy. Every Sailor and Marine who sailed as part the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group chose to serve.

By defending our ally Israel as well as innocent civilian merchant mariners against Iranian and Houthi attacks, they made an incredible impact that will forever be a part of our naval services’ legacy. Their achievements and actions are indeed worthy of the Navy Unit Commendation and Combat Action Ribbon that I awarded to them earlier this year.

To echo President Biden during his phone call yesterday with Captain Chris “Chowdah” Hill and National Security Advisor Sullivan’s comments during his visit to the USS Eisenhower less than 24 hours ago, I am tremendously proud of our Sailors and Marines for everything they accomplished during their deployment.

On behalf of the Department of the Navy and a grateful nation, to the service members and families of the IKE Carrier Strike Group—thank you, and welcome home!