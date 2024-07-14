MPD Seeks Suspects in Dupont Circle Retail Theft and Unlawful Entry Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in an unlawful entry and theft offense from a CVS in the Unit block of Dupont Circle, Northwest.

On June 10, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m., suspects were inside a CVS and took items without paying. As employees were closing the store, additional suspects entered the store after being informed the store was closed.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24088321

