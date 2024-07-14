Westminster Barracks / Request for Assistance

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1004239

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/23/24 at 1338 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Neumann Lane, Putney

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Christa Harty

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of two stolen bicycles from a residence on Neumann Lane, Putney. The bicycles are described as a dark green Giant bicycles and a turquoise Next bicycle. Surveillance footage shows a male and a female taking the bicycles from the property and riding away on them. Still photos of the individuals from the surveillance footage are attached. The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance with identifying these individuals. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call Trooper Alibozek at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

