Westminster Barracks / Request for Assistance

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1004239

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Alibozek                           

STATION:  Westminster                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/23/24 at 1338 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Neumann Lane, Putney

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Christa Harty

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of two stolen bicycles from a residence on Neumann Lane, Putney. The bicycles are described as a dark green Giant bicycles and a turquoise Next bicycle. Surveillance footage shows a male and a female taking the bicycles from the property and riding away on them. Still photos of the individuals from the surveillance footage are attached. The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance with identifying these individuals. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call Trooper Alibozek at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

