Westminster Barracks / Request for Assistance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1004239
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/23/24 at 1338 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Neumann Lane, Putney
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Christa Harty
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of two stolen bicycles from a residence on Neumann Lane, Putney. The bicycles are described as a dark green Giant bicycles and a turquoise Next bicycle. Surveillance footage shows a male and a female taking the bicycles from the property and riding away on them. Still photos of the individuals from the surveillance footage are attached. The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance with identifying these individuals. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call Trooper Alibozek at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600