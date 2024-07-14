This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Calvin Michael Benton, June 4, 1953 – May 29, 2024

Mike was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, CA on June 4, 1953. Mike suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and shortly after passed away on May 29, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones, in the place he loved most, at the Ironwood Cabin in Capetown, CA.

Mike grew up in Fortuna and attended Fortuna Union High School. He was recognized as a star athlete in both football and basketball. He graduated in 1972 and spent the next year working and traveling around Europe.

After returning to Humboldt, he worked for the Pacific Lumber Company in Scotia and married Joyce Milbauer in 1975. They both enlisted in the US Army shortly after their wedding and served five years, the first two at Fort Riley, KS, and the final three at the U.S. European Command, Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany.

Upon leaving the military Mike returned to his position as a saw filer at the Pacific Lumber Company until he retired in 2002. Since their children were grown Mike moved full-time to Capetown and continued to pursue his dream of restoring the family cabin. There he was able to fish and hunt to his heart’s desire. He also continued his saw sharpening business, but now in the barn that he built from the lumber he had milled.

Mike was preceded in death by his father Calvin Leon Benton, his mother, Ann Bransetter Benton, and his brother, David Patrick Benton.

He leaves behind his wife Joyce and their three children; daughter, Jessica Stokesberry and her husband Tom; son, Jason Benton; and daughter, Tiffany Mikos and her husband PJ. He also lives behind nine grandchildren, Zachary Trieselmann; Nolan, Colton, Calissa and Quinn Stokesberry: Nicole (Ontiveros) and Orion Benton, and Lily and Colette Mikos; and his great-grandchildren, Abigail and Sophia Trieselmann, and Robin and Violet Ontiveros.

Mike will be remembered for many things, his kindness, his sense of humor, his love for his family and friends and that he was never too busy to help a stranger.

A Celebration of Life was held for Mike on the 4th of July at his home in Capetown.